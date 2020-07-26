Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K students association urges Kiren Rijiju to shift synthetic athletic track from Bandipora stadium

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and urged him to direct J-K Sports Council to shift proposed synthetic athletic track from Shere-Kashmir Sports Stadium to some alternative place in the district.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 26-07-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 19:44 IST
J-K students association urges Kiren Rijiju to shift synthetic athletic track from Bandipora stadium
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Sunday wrote a letter to Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and urged him to direct J-K Sports Council to shift proposed synthetic athletic track from Shere-Kashmir Sports Stadium to some alternative place in the district. In a statement, spokesperson of the J-K Students Association said that "sports lovers, footballers, cricketers from far and wide come to play in the stadium. Even stadium witnesses foreign players who participate in games like; football and cricket. National, state-level tournaments have been organised in this stadium, and youth of district and suburbs showcase their talent with great enthusiasm."

He further said, "Children, old and young all go to the stadium to relax every day. This stadium conducts many events that are appreciated internationally. Under the shadow of this stadium, many of our children won national and international awards." The spokesperson also explained that the "inauguration of the synthetic athletic track is although a welcome step, however, it is expected to affect the most-played games like cricket and football. This plan will affect normal activities and the sports which are currently played en-mass. The Youth of District Bandipora in Particular and the people, in general, are completely disheartened by this move taken by the Government. It will hinder the sports activities especially Cricket and Football which are the two major games people love to play here Which would be no longer would be possible after modifying turf. This, in fact, is a direct roadblock' for cricketers and footballers of Bandipora."

The J-K Students Association said it is the only standard playfield in the district and making it an athletic-specialised stadium would stop the rest of the sports activities which are equally important. "Local Administration of Bandipora Should have consulted local Cricketers and footballers for starting this initiative. This Stadium is the home to about 120 cricket teams and over 60 registered football clubs of the district. Where will all of them go once Athletic track is made here? This is, in fact, a matter of great concern. It will also impinge our youth and could contribute to their unpleasant distraction. Youth who have so far been spending their time with sports might fall prey to other Social evils including drug," the spokesperson said.

They requested Rijiju to resolve the issue on humanitarian grounds and reconsider the decision and direct the J-K Sports Council to shift the proposed synthetic athletic track from Bandipora Stadium to alternative place in Bandipora. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Police corral crowds as movers leave US Consulate in China

Moving trucks and vehicles with diplomatic plates pulled out of a US Consulate in southwest China on Sunday, as its impending closure over rising bilateral tensions drew a steady stream of onlookers for the second straight day. People stopp...

Cricket-England increase lead over West Indies to 258 runs

England increased their lead over the West Indies to a substantial 258 runs as an unbeaten first-wicket partnership took them to 86-0 in their second innings at tea on the third day of the third and final test on Sunday.Rory Burns and Dom S...

Serbia seeks more warplanes amid Balkan tensions

Serbia will strengthen its armed forces and is seeking to purchase more warplanes amid simmering tensions in the Balkans, the Serbian president said Sunday. President Aleksandar Vucic said certain initiatives have been made to buy a fleet o...

Fires set, windows shattered during raucous Virginia protest

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginias capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon. Virginia State Police and Richmond police worke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020