Sixers C Embiid (calf) sidelined for scrimmage

The team said the three-time All-Star began feeling discomfort during Friday's scrimmage against the Memphis Grizzlies at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Sixers coach Brett Brown answered "not really" when asked if there was frustration over Embiid missing time due to injury.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 21:59 IST
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was sidelined for Sunday's scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to tightness in his right calf. The team said the three-time All-Star began feeling discomfort during Friday's scrimmage against the Memphis Grizzlies at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando.

Sixers coach Brett Brown answered "not really" when asked if there was frustration over Embiid missing time due to injury. "I believe we're just getting out in front of stuff and being smart with it," Brown said.

Embiid, 26, is listed as day-to-day and will be re-evaluated Monday. The 76ers' first game of the regular-season restart is Saturday against the Indiana Pacers. Embiid averaged 23.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 44 games before the season was paused in mid-March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

--Field Level Media

