Marlins RHP Urena scratched from Sunday's start

Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Urena was a late scratch from Sunday's scheduled start against the Phillies in Philadelphia. The team did not provide a reason for the lineup change, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Urena and two starting position players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Heyman said Urena "feels fine." Urena, 28, was 4-10 with a 5.21 ERA in 24 appearances (13 starts) last season. He posted a 1.06 ERA in 17 innings in spring training.

Right-hander Robert Dugger got the start Sunday in Urena's absence. --Field Level Media