Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pirates top Cardinals, give manager Shelton first win

Mitch Keller limited the St. Louis Cardinals to two hits in five innings as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates won 5-1 Sunday. But the Pirates responded in the fourth inning, taking a 3-1 lead on homers by Moran and Osuna. Jacob Stallings led off the fifth inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-07-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 02:55 IST
Pirates top Cardinals, give manager Shelton first win
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Cardinals)

Mitch Keller limited the St. Louis Cardinals to two hits in five innings as the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates won 5-1 Sunday. The Pirates won for just the ninth time in their last 31 games against the Cardinals. They avoided a three-game sweep in their season-opening series and they earned new manager Derek Shelton his first victory.

Keller (1-0) held the Cardinals to their only run while matching his victory total for 11 starts last year. Relievers JT Brubaker, Michael Feliz and Nick Burdi followed with four shutout innings. Jose Osuna ripped a two-run homer and Colin Moran hit a solo blast off losing pitcher Dakota Hudson (0-1), who lasted just 4 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits.

Keller had to work out of trouble in the second inning. He walked Paul DeJong and Matt Carpenter, but then he coaxed a double-play grounder from Yadier Molina and got Dexter Fowler to fly out. The Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after a brief kerfuffle. Home plate umpire Jordan Baker ejected pitcher Derek Holland from the Pirates dugout for critiquing his balls and strikes calls. That brought Shelton onto the field for a socially distanced discussion.

Once things settled down, Kolten Wong hit a two-out single, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored from there on Tommy Edman's infield single. But the Pirates responded in the fourth inning, taking a 3-1 lead on homers by Moran and Osuna.

Jacob Stallings led off the fifth inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout. Josh Bell drove him home with a sacrifice fly against reliever Austin Gomber to put the Pirates up 4-1. Brubaker, who was making his major league debut, allowed Paul DeJong's leadoff double and Molina's one-out single in the seventh inning -- but he stranded both runners.

Phillip Evans hit an RBI double in the eighth inning to push the lead to 5-1.

TRENDING

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

North Korea puts Kaesong city under lockdown over virus concerns

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Lewis delivers as Mariners beat Greinke, Astros

Rookie center fielder Kyle Lewis poked a two-run single to right field with two outs and two strikes in the top of the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park. Th...

Soccer-Ronaldo scores, misses penalty as Juve win ninth straight title

Juventus won Serie A for the ninth season in a row when Cristiano Ronaldo set them on the way to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday although the Portuguese veteran missed a late penalty.The 35-year-old broke the deadlock in first-half stopp...

Soccer-NWSL's most valuable player Daly says Houston win no 'fluke'

Fresh off a 2-0 upset win over the Chicago Red Stars, NWSL Challenge Cup MVP Rachel Daly made one thing clear She and her Houston Dash teammates were playing for pride. It wasnt luck, it wasnt fluke, said Daly. We showed up and we believed....

Germany rejects Trump's proposal to let Russia back into G7 -foreign minister

Germany has rejected a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin back into the Group of Seven G7 most advanced economies, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a newspaper interview published on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020