Lewis delivers as Mariners beat Greinke, Astros

Rookie center fielder Kyle Lewis poked a two-run single to right field with two outs and two strikes in the top of the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 03:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 03:48 IST
Rookie center fielder Kyle Lewis poked a two-run single to right field with two outs and two strikes in the top of the eighth inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Sunday at Minute Maid Park. The Mariners (1-2) snapped a 15-game losing skid to Houston, which finished 18-1 against Seattle last season.

Trailing 5-4 entering the frame, the Mariners rallied for three runs in the eighth against Astros right-hander Chris Devenski (0-1), the fifth pitcher of the afternoon for Houston following an abbreviated start from veteran right-hander Zack Greinke. Seattle immediately put Devenski in scramble mode with Tim Lopes stroking a leadoff single to center two batters prior to pinch-hitter Austin Nola working a walk after Lopes swiped second.

Mariners second baseman Shed Long followed with an RBI single that scored Lopes and, just prior to Lewis' single, Long stole second base to move into scoring position. Lewis followed by slashing a Devenski fastball off the plate to the opposite field, with Long just beating the throw home from right fielder Josh Reddick. Devenski allowed three runs on three hits and a walk. Lewis, who homered in the first two games of the series, finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

The Mariners tagged Greinke for two runs in the first inning, with Evan White following an RBI double from Kyle Seager with a run-scoring single that lifted Seattle to a 2-0 lead. Greinke appeared to settle in, retiring the side in order in the second before working around a pair of walks in the third but departed with just 58 pitches on his ledger after Long doubled with one out in the fourth. Greinke was charged with three runs on four hits and two walks over 3 1/3 innings.

Houston rallied to take the lead with a four-run fourth as the first four batters of the frame reached safely. Yuli Gurriel delivered a bases-loaded single against Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi, who rallied with a pair of strikeouts before issuing a walk to Reddick that scored Michael Brantley. Catcher Martin Maldonado followed with a two-run single, bumping his season total to six RBIs. Mariners right-hander Taylor Williams struck out Alex Bregman to preserve the victory after Brantley delivered a double that scored Kyle Tucker and cut the deficit to one run in the ninth.

