Astros to 'shut down' injured Verlander, Baker says

Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for a couple weeks, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. Baker provided the update after the Houston Chronicle initially reported that Verlander would miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury. "He's shut down for a couple weeks and we'll re-evaluate after that time," Baker told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 04:21 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 04:21 IST
Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander has a strained right forearm and will be shut down for a couple weeks, manager Dusty Baker said Sunday. Baker provided the update after the Houston Chronicle initially reported that Verlander would miss the rest of the season because of an elbow injury.

"He's shut down for a couple weeks and we'll re-evaluate after that time," Baker told reporters. Verlander addressed his status on his Twitter feed.

"The report that I'm currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate," Verlander said. "There is a forearm strain... I'm hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I'll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes." The 37-year-old Verlander showed no sign of problems Friday as he earned a victory over the Seattle Mariners in a 73-pitch performance. He gave up two runs on three hits in six innings while walking one and striking out seven in the 8-2 win in Houston.

The injury could deal a significant blow to the Astros, who were counting on the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner to lead a rotation deep into the postseason. Verlander, who also won the AL Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2011, led the majors with 21 wins in 2019 while finishing second with 300 strikeouts. Verlander underwent groin surgery in March but had recovered well in advance of the shortened season. He underwent an MRI exam on Saturday after telling team officials that his arm felt "tender" after Friday's start, Baker said.

For his career, Verlander is 226-129 with a 3.33 ERA. He has 3,013 strikeouts in 2,988 innings. Verlander is an eight-time All-Star and one-time AL Most Valuable Player to go along with his two Cy Youngs. The Virginia native and No. 2 overall pick in the 2004 draft also won the AL's Rookie of the Year award in 2006 with Detroit.

--Field Level Media

