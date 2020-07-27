Blue Jays closer Giles scheduled for MRI

Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his right pitching elbow, manager Charlie Montoyo said. Giles left the ninth inning of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays because of elbow soreness. The Rays rallied with two runs in the ninth and two more in the 10th to secure the victory.

The 29-year-old Giles appeared in two of the Blue Jays' first three games this season. He is coming off a strong season in which he posted a 1.87 ERA and notched 23 saves in 53 relief appearances. Giles has 115 career saves in 355 games with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Blue Jays.

--Field Level Media