Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 05:32 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 05:32 IST
Marlins club four homers to beat Phillies

Miguel Rojas homered and tripled among his three hits to go along with four RBIs to lift the visiting Miami Marlins to an 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the series finale on Sunday. Brian Anderson, Jesus Aguilar and Corey Dickerson also homered as the Marlins took two of three.

Marlins starter Robert Dugger allowed six hits and five runs, four earned, in 3 1/3 innings. Dugger replaced Jose Urena, who was a late scratch after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 along with three other players. Stephen Tarpley (1-0) earned the win in relief. Bryce Harper homered and had three RBIs, Adam Haseley had four hits and Rhys Hoskins added three walks for the Phillies.

The Phillies left the bases loaded in three separate innings and stranded 14 runners. Phillies starter Vince Velasquez labored through three innings as he allowed three hits and four runs while throwing 60 pitches, 36 for strikes. Cole Irvin (0-1) took the loss in relief.

Harper launched a three-run home run into the seats in right field for a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jay Bruce later added an RBI triple, scoring Jean Segura from first for a 4-0 advantage. Aguilar responded with a solo homer in the second inning to close Miami within 4-1. It was Aguilar's second homer of the series. Rojas stayed red hot and added a three-run homer in the second inning off Velasquez to tie the game at 4.

The Phillies went back ahead 5-4 in the second when Haseley doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error by Francisco Cervelli. Rojas hit an RBI triple in the fourth against Irvin to tie the game at 5. Magneuris Sierra followed with a double to score Rojas for a 6-5 Marlins lead.

Anderson smashed a three-run homer to right against Reggie McClain in the fifth for a 9-5 Miami advantage. In the sixth, Dickerson laced a solo homer to right against Nick Pivetta for a 10-5 Miami lead.

Haseley doubled home Phil Gosselin to close Philadelphia within 10-6 in the sixth. Miami came right back with an RBI triple by Sierra in the seventh to move ahead 11-6.

--Field Level Media

