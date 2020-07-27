Trail Blazers G Lillard (foot) sits out scrimmage

Left Menu
Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard sat out Sunday night's scrimmage against the Toronto Raptors due to inflammation in his left foot. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters before the game that Lillard underwent X-rays, which came back negative. "He does have some inflammation.

Portland Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard sat out Sunday night's scrimmage against the Toronto Raptors due to inflammation in his left foot. Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters before the game that Lillard underwent X-rays, which came back negative.

"He does have some inflammation. I don't expect it to be a long-term thing," Stotts said. "Hopefully he will be able to play our last scrimmage game (on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder). "But I think it's a little bit on the bottom of his foot. I'm not quite sure about that, but I think it is."

Lillard, a five-time All-Star, was having a huge season before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season. The 30-year-old is averaging career bests of 28.9 points and 7.8 assists, while his 226 made 3-pointers in 58 games played are just 11 shy of matching the career high he reached one season earlier. Having Lillard healthy when the season resumes is necessary for the Trail Blazers (29-37) as they trail the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies by 3 1/2 games in the battle for the Western Conference's final playoff berth.

In fact, Portland begins the restart near Orlando with a contest against the Grizzlies on Friday. --Field Level Media

