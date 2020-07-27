Four late runs get Diamondbacks past Padres

Ketel Marte drove in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly and David Peralta added a run-scoring single Sunday afternoon as the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks held on for a 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. The victory denied the Padres only their fourth 3-0 season start in the franchise's 52-year history.

Trailing 1-0 entering the eighth, Arizona scored two runs in each of the final two innings. Closer Archie Bradley (1-0) got the win although the Padres scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI double by Jake Cronenworth, his first major league hit.

Padres closer Kirby Yates (0-1), who led the major leagues in saves last season, took the loss after giving up both Diamondbacks runs in the ninth. Ildemaro Vargas started the Diamondbacks' game-winning rally with a one-out single off Yates, who then walked Kevin Cron and Nick Ahmed to load the bases. Marte then lifted his sacrifice fly to center, just before Peralta knocked in the eventual game-winning run.

Arizona took a 2-1 lead in the eighth with a pair of runs against Padres reliever Emilio Pagan. Marte drew a walk from Pagan leading off the eighth and moved to second on a single to right by Peralta. Starling Marte singled to right to score Ketel Marte and send Peralta to third. Peralta scored when Eduardo Escobar grounded into a double play.

Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers drew back-to-back walks from Diamondbacks reliever Andrew Chafin to open the bottom of the eighth. Cronenworth ran for Hosmer at second and moved to third on Jurickson Profar's fly out to center. Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia singled home Cronenworth for a 2-2 tie. The Padres took a 1-0 lead into the eighth on Hosmer's third-inning homer off Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. Padres starter Garrett Richards was sharp allowing one hit and three walks with six strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Gallen gave up just one run on two hits, but he issued five walks with six strikeouts and departed after throwing 88 pitches in four innings. The Padres had two other scoring opportunities against Gallen. They loaded the bases with two outs in the first on three walks before Myers grounded out to end the inning. Arizona first baseman Jake Lamb then made a diving stop at the bag with two runners on and two out in the second.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was ejected by plate umpire Mark Ripperger for arguing in the fifth inning. Ripperger negated a hit-by-pitch, ruling that Cron did not try to get out of the way. --Field Level Media