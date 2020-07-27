Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy-hitting Indians, White Sox get 1st look at one another

Two teams expecting to vie for playoff spots out of the American League Central go head-to-head for the first time this season when the Cleveland Indians host the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2020 12:43 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 12:43 IST
Heavy-hitting Indians, White Sox get 1st look at one another

Two teams expecting to vie for playoff spots out of the American League Central go head-to-head for the first time this season when the Cleveland Indians host the Chicago White Sox on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series. The Indians (2-1) enter the early showdown tied for first place in the Central with Detroit and Minnesota after winning two of three from Kansas City. Jose Ramirez hit a pair of home runs in Sunday's 9-2 win.

The White Sox (1-2), meanwhile, lost two of three high-scoring affairs at home to the Twins. Minnesota took the series with a 14-2 clubbing on Sunday. A pair of highly touted young right-handers will vie in the series opener, with the White Sox sending Dylan Cease (4-7, 5.79 ERA in 2019) against the Indians' Aaron Civale (3-4, 2.34).

The 24-year-old Cease made 14 starts as a rookie last season. He faced the Indians once, recording a season-best 11 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings in a 6-5 win in September. He did not get a decision, allowing four runs. He's hoping to improve upon what he considered to be poor numbers last year.

"I felt like last year I pretty much performed as poorly as I could," he insisted to reporters during summer camp. "Most disappointing was not having good command. I pitched a little bit in September, it got better. For most of the year, it was just one of those years it was like a grind and a fight where I felt like I was trying to find it every day and searching for it." Civale, a 25-year-old who also made his major league debut last season, posted the better stats of the two. In fact, his 2.34 ERA in 10 starts was the lowest in the AL among rookies with 50 or more innings.

The White Sox beat up on Civale like no other team in 2019, however, going 1-1 in his two starts against them, during which he allowed seven runs (five earned) in 8 1/3 innings, an ERA of 5.40. The Northeastern University product took a 1.82 ERA into his season finale before getting bombed by the White Sox in an 8-0 defeat, allowing four runs in 3 1/3 innings. He had earlier beaten Chicago 11-3, limiting them to one earned run (three total) in five innings.

The second-year prospects haven't faced each other in the majors. Civale insisted after his final summer camp outing that he's ready for the showdown. "I feel good where I'm at," he boasted to reporters. "I put a lot of hard work in to get to where I am."

Luis Robert and Cesar Hernandez were among their respective team's offensive standouts in the opening series. Robert homered for Chicago in Sunday's loss, giving him four hits in the series, including a double.

The White Sox totaled seven homers in the three games. Hernandez had hits in all three Cleveland games, including a pair on Sunday, and scored three times.

The Indians were homerless in the series until Ramirez's two blasts in the finale. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: from romance to rancor; Norway quarantine is no obstacle for secret agent Ethan Hunt and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Body of octogenarian COVID-19 victim cremated after hours- long protest by local residents in Kerala

The body of a COVID-19 victim whose cremation was marred by protests on Sunday, was finally cremated here under tight police security late in the day, officials said on Monday. The police also booked a municipal Councillor of the BJP and 30...

Wealthy donors pour millions into fight over mail-in voting

Deep-pocketed and often anonymous donors are pouring over USD 100 million into an intensifying dispute about whether it should be easier to vote by mail, a fight that could determine President Donald Trumps fate in the November election. In...

MFs log Rs 1.24 lakh cr inflows in June qtr on strong interest in liquid, arbitrage funds

Investors pumped in Rs 1.24&#160;lakh crore into various mutual fund schemes in three months ended June 2020, with liquid and arbitrage segments contributing the most to the inflow. This follows an outflow of over Rs 94,200 crore into mutua...

China shares regain ground as data signals firm economic rebound

Chinese shares clawed back lost ground on Monday after data showed that Chinas economic recovery is continuing to build momentum, but heightened Sino-U.S. tensions kept gains in check. At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.26 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020