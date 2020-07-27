Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian football on cusp of next level of development: AIFF Gen Secy

Speaking at an online opening session of a coach education course jointly organised by the AIFF and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Das said Indian football has improved its standard in recent years. "Without coaches, the game can't be improved nationally.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 15:50 IST
Indian football on cusp of next level of development: AIFF Gen Secy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

The All Indian Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das on Monday said the country is on the cusp of reaching the next level of football development and the role of coaches is important in achieving that. Speaking at an online opening session of a coach education course jointly organised by the AIFF and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Das said Indian football has improved its standard in recent years.

"Without coaches, the game can't be improved nationally. India is on the cusp of taking it to the next level. Our youth development, FIFA rankings have improved in recent times significantly," Das said. "Combining the knowledge of NIS Patiala which focuses on Sports science and AIFF courses will be a perfect scenario for the coaches to grow. AIFF will always be there to provide whichever support is required." A four-day Special Reconversion Course began on Monday as part of AIFF's plan to guide SAI coaches to understand the process of AFC-AIFF coach education system. Das thanked SAI for coming forward and partnering with AIFF for the course.

"We are grateful to SAI for coming forward and partnering with us. I would like to thank Mr. Sandeep Pradhan (SAI DG) for his untiring efforts to implement this. We have been trying to do this since long," he said. Indian football Technical Director Isac Doru stressed on developing a "winning mentality" which he said was key to achieve excellence.

"We need to develop a winning mentality. We need to instil it in the youngsters' minds. We train to win, not only participate. A win gives us confidence. It builds a champion mentality," he said. "We are not giving you (coaches) the fish, rather we'll teach you how to fish. India is full of talent who are like liquid gold. Except for the coaches, you cannot make jewellery." Doru said coaches need to learn the principles of the game, training methodologies, specific characteristics of different age groups.

"Individual, as well as the combined performance, needs to be assessed." National team director Abhishek Yadav felt many coaches will get benefited from this course which will help the development of Indian football..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks UGC to respond on pleas against direction to conduct final year exam by Sept 30

The Supreme Court Monday directed the University Grants Commission UGC to respond to the petitions which have challenged the July 6 directive to all the universities and colleges to conduct final year examinations by September 30 amid the C...

Govt launches 'Mausam' app for weather forecasts

Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday launched a mobile application which will provide city-wise weather forecasts, nowcasts and other warnings. The mobile application, Mausam, has been designed and developed jointly by the Intern...

Iran moves mock-up US carrier to mouth of Gulf - satellite images

Iran has moved a mock-up U.S. aircraft carrier to the strategic Strait of Hormuz, satellite images show, suggesting it will use the look-alike vessel for target practice in war games in a Gulf shipping channel vital to world oil exports. Th...

Tanzania opposition leader who survived 2017 gun attack to return from exile

A Tanzanian opposition leader and potential presidential candidate said on Monday he had started his return journey to the East African nation, days after police warned his supporters against gathering unlawfully to welcome him. Tundu Lissu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020