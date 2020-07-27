Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit

Jan Vertonghen on Monday confirmed that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur after playing his final game for the club.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:10 IST
Jan Vertonghen confirms Tottenham exit
Defender Jan Vertonghen (Photo/ Jan Vertonghen Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Jan Vertonghen on Monday confirmed that he will be leaving Tottenham Hotspur after playing his final game for the club. The Belgian defender confirmed on Twitter that he would indeed be leaving the club.

The defender played his last game for the side on Sunday as the side played out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons. I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that makes the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium & of course you fans," Vertonghen tweeted.

The 33-year-old made 315 appearances for Tottenham ever since joining the club in 2012. With this stint with Tottenham, Vertonghen developed into one of the most reliable defenders in the Premier League.

He also managed to reach the finals of League Cup in 2015 and Champions League in 2019 with the club. He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in 2012-13 and 2017-18.

The 33-year-old was also elected into the Champions League Team of the Season in 2018-19. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Hundreds jam airport as evacuations from Vietnam's Danang begin

Hundreds flooded the airport in the central Vietnamese tourism hotspot of Danang on Monday after three residents tested positive for the coronavirus and the evacuation of 80,000 people began. The Southeast Asian country is back on high aler...

Jaishankar speaks to Kenyan counterpart, discusses ways to strengthen ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday spoke to his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo and discussed ways to strengthen time tested partnership between the two countries.Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said he had a good conversatio...

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate moves into late-stage trial

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has started a U.S. government-backed late-stage trial for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the first to be implemented under the Trump administrations Operation Warp Speed anti-coronavirus program.News of the st...

WHO: Coronavirus cases double over past 6 weeks

The coronavirus pandemic continues to accelerate, with a doubling of cases over the last six weeks, the World Health Organisation chief says. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says nearly 16 million cases have now been reporte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020