TV umpires to call front-foot no-balls in ODI Super League

TV umpires will be monitoring the front-foot no-ball calls exclusively in the inaugural ICC World Cup Super League.

ANI | London | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:30 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

TV umpires will be monitoring the front-foot no-ball calls exclusively in the inaugural ICC World Cup Super League. The Super League is slated to begin from this week with the three-match ODI series between Ireland and England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously used the technology to call the front-foot no-balls last year in the series between India and West Indies, ESPNCricinfo reported. In the series between India and West Indies, this technology was used on a trial basis, but the apex cricketing body was satisfied with the outcomes and as a result, third-umpires called front-foot no-balls in this year's Women's T20 World Cup as well.

Earlier today, the ICC launched the inaugural the Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on July 30 in Southampton, the Super League will begin with a series between world champions England and Ireland. "Introduced to bring context to One-Day International (ODI) cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India," ICC said in a statement.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series. England captain Eoin Morgan said it is nice to start their journey for the next edition of the tournament.

"We're looking forward to playing cricket again and to the ICC Men's World Cup Super League. Given the situation, it will be quite different to the last time we played at home, when we lifted the World Cup at Lord's, but it's nice to be starting our journey for the next edition of the tournament," Morgan said. "I'm sure cricket fans all over the world will be excited to see white-ball cricket resume and we're looking forward to the challenge. Ireland is a talented team that has shown over the years that they can beat the best on their day. We look forward to what promises to be an interesting series," he added. (ANI)

