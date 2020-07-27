Left Menu
ODI Super League: Teams to be given two reviews per innings

Each team will be given two reviews per innings in the World Cup Super League, confirmed Geoff Allardice, the ICC's general manager cricket operations.

27-07-2020
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Each team will be given two reviews per innings in the World Cup Super League, confirmed Geoff Allardice, the ICC's general manager cricket operations. Earlier, each side used to get one review per innings in limited-overs cricket but in June this year, an increase from one was announced and it now applies to T20Is as well.

This rule change is an interim change to playing conditions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic and is due to be reviewed every three months. "Each format got one extra review. That was the plan originally that it was an interim measure. We will see how it plays out, is it creating extra delays in the game or is allowing us to get the right decision more often. I think it's one that will have more debate as we get to the end of the interim period," ESPNCricinfo quoted Allardice as saying.

Allardice also confirmed that the third umpires will be calling the front-foot no-balls in the ODI Super League. "It is something that will be used between Ireland and England and for the series to be played. Certainly, there is the importance of the free hit in white-ball cricket, and getting no-balls called accurately," Allardice said.

"That is considered to be an important feature. The Cricket Committee has recommended that and it's in the playing conditions for the World Cup Super League," he added. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had previously used the technology to call the front-foot no-balls last year in the series between India and West Indies.

In the series between India and West Indies, this technology was used on a trial basis, but the apex cricketing body was satisfied with the outcomes and as a result, third-umpires called front-foot no-balls in this year's Women's T20 World Cup as well. Earlier today, the ICC launched the inaugural the Men's Cricket World Cup Super League. Getting underway on July 30 in Southampton, the Super League will begin with a series between world champions England and Ireland.

"Introduced to bring context to One-Day International (ODI) cricket, the Super League will determine qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with the top seven teams automatically booking their spot at the event in India," ICC said in a statement. Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket Super League 2015-17, the Super League will see each side play four home and four away three-match series. (ANI)

