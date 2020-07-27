Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL Bio-Bubble: Franchises fret over WAGS, local drivers, security, hospitality

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 21:12 IST
IPL Bio-Bubble: Franchises fret over WAGS, local drivers, security, hospitality
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI is likely to hand over a comprehensive Standing Operating Procedure (SOP) to the eight franchises for the upcoming IPL in the UAE but there are a few pressing questions that all the stakeholders need to figure out in the coming days. While it is expected that most of the franchises will be starting to send their recce teams to the UAE to check out the facilities as well as what kind of bio-secure environments that can be created, there are concerns that remain.

Some of the franchises have questions which probably BCCI will need to answer in their SOPs. Regarding players' families =================== This is a tricky issue that will totally depend on what BCCI states in its SOPs. A senior franchise official said that it will be "criminal" to keep players away from their partners and families for two months and that too in a sanitised environment where there will be least social contact during the course of the tournament.

"During normal times, the wives and girlfriends, join the players during a specified period but this is completely different scenario. If families travel, can they be confined to rooms without being able to move around normally?" an official asked. "There will be players who have kids aged between 3 to 5 and how do you keep them in a room for two months," he added.

Will smaller boutique hotels or resorts work better? ================================= While top cricket teams are used to staying in five-star facilities but it is a difficult proposition to just rent out multiple five star hotels just for the team where other visitors won't be allowed. A senior BCCI official, who was an integral part of 2014 IPL in Dubai, feels that in the desert city, even three-star boutique hotels are as good as five star and there are resorts which are easier to be rented out completely.

"Look every franchise won't be able to match up to say Mumbai Indians, who will undoubtedly have the best set-up in these trying times. They have private jets, can even take doctors from their super speciality hospital, rent out a five-star hotel. Others need to check out what's best for them. May be a beach resort," the official said. He gave a logic of having resorts with separate cottages which nullifies the threat of centralised air conditioning, as there is chance of infection spreading through AC ducts.

Team Bus driver and local security officer ========================== Normally at any venue, the BCCI (on foreign tours liaising with host Board) and, in this case, the franchises in co-ordination with the Emirates Cricket Board will be hiring local transport, including luxury bus which carries the team to stadiums. Normally, the locals who drive the bus leave for home after the day's work but in this case, they might have to be asked to stay in the bio-secure environment for two months.

"If every day, they are going to go home, they are exposed to outside environment and you have to negate the risk to minimum," a top franchise official said. Ditto for the local security personnel who will be deployed on and off the field for the teams. A lot of franchises would ideally want them to be accommodated in hotels.

Catering staff at grounds serving players =========================== Will there be a separate bio-bubble for the catering staff who normally serve the players during the break? They might be tested every day just like the drivers and security officers and they can also be included in the bio-secure environment. Tracking the supply of essentials in the hotel, namely food items like vegetables, meat etc etc.

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Tripura reports highest single-day COVID-19 fatality as 4

Four more COVID-19 patients died in Tripura on Monday, the highest single-day fatality in the state, as the toll rose to 17, minister Ratan Lal Nath said. All the four patients were undergoing treatment at the Agartala Government Medical Co...

Google extends work from home for employees till June 30 next year

Tech giant Google on Monday said it is extending work from home WFH facility for its employees globally, including in India, till June 30 next year. To give employees the ability to plan ahead, we are extending our global voluntary work fro...

J&K L-G launches long-awaited Jammu ropeway project

The much-awaited Jammu ropeway project, aimed at boosting tourism in the winter capital of the Union territory, has been launched by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu on Monday that has brought a smile on the faces of the people of Jammu. Plann...

Tributes paid to "People's president" Kalam on 5th death anniversary

Former President A P J Abdul Kalam was remembered on his fifth death anniversary with people paying tributes to him at his memorial near here on Monday. His family members and Ramanathapuram District Collector Veeraraghava Rao paid floral t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020