Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFLPA on Philly outbreak: We're following protocols

NFL Players Association project coordinator Erin Lockwood told Field Level Media on Monday that the union "will follow the guidelines, protocols and CBA amendments agreed upon with the league this past Friday." IDER plans are submitted to the NFL and NFLPA, then approved by Duke University independent experts.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 00:42 IST
NFLPA on Philly outbreak: We're following protocols

No unique or additional modifications to existing health and safety protocol are planned for NFL teams in light of the coronavirus outbreak with Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins. The league and players union established COVID-19 guidelines for prevention and protection through collective bargaining in recent weeks.

As of Monday, 20 of the 32 individual team plans for Infectious Disease Emergency Response had been approved. Training camps are scheduled to open on Tuesday for most teams, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans were the first to report last week. NFL Players Association project coordinator Erin Lockwood told Field Level Media on Monday that the union "will follow the guidelines, protocols and CBA amendments agreed upon with the league this past Friday."

IDER plans are submitted to the NFL and NFLPA, then approved by Duke University independent experts. All clubs have submitted their plans, but 12 remain under review. No more than 19 players can be in a team facility at a time until the IDER plan is approved.

The Marlins did not travel back to Miami as scheduled Sunday night for their home opener scheduled for Monday. Reports indicate as many as 16 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus. In response, the Philadelphia Phillies canceled their Monday game against the New York Yankees. The Phillies played the Marlins on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Phillies players were tested on Monday afternoon and sent home to await results. Not long after, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said the situation was alarming but noted NFL teams are also several weeks from traveling for the start of the 2020 regular season.

"We understand that the virus is real, and we do everything we can in our powers to stay safe, protecting ourselves when we're in the building, protecting our players," Pederson said. "It's unfortunate what has happened, but we do have a lengthy set of protocols that we have to abide by. This is our new normal right now. It's something we're going to embrace. We're going to make it a positive. It is what it is, and we're going to embrace it and move forward." Pederson said there was initial skepticism around the plan to conduct regular testing and thorough cleaning to keep players safe. He said he's no longer concerned after seeing the process to completion.

"This is our bubble right here at NovaCare," he said of the team's practice facility and headquarters. "I can't control everything. We can't control everything. There are probably going to be some things that come up down the road, but right now, I feel extremely safe and this is a great environment for our players to succeed in." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Galaxy M01 Core: Samsung's most affordable phone launched for Rs 5,499

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 114,000, death toll exceeds 8,890

Toronto Canada, July 28 SputnikANI Newly-released data on COVID-19 cases in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec indicate that the total number of infections for the country has surpassed 114,000 cases. On Monday, 119 new cases were...

Kung Fu Panda 4: Po vs Kai’s fight, Po to meet his biological dad, previous films’ cast will return

Kung Fu Panda 4 is one of the most anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting since 2016 when Kung Fu Panda 3 made a massive business in the box office. Now fans are desperate to know when they are going to get the fourth movie.Acco...

Canada's Trudeau to testify in parliament amid ethics investigation involving charity

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify before a parliamentary committee on Thursday about his governments decision to ask a charity with ties to his family to administer a C900 million 674 million student grant program.Trudeau ...

Cricket-Broad waits for chance to take 500th test victim

When Stuart Broad wakes up in his pitchside hotel room at Old Trafford on Tuesday, he will be hoping the rain stays away so that England get a chance to bowl at West Indies on the final day of the three-test series. After taking eight wicke...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020