NFL-Miami Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have put three players on their "reserve/COVID-19" list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with an infected person, the team said on Monday. Long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley were added to the list.

The team said it would not comment on the player's medical status other than referring to roster status, per the agreement struck between the National Football League and its clubs. Also on Monday, two players - Baltimore Ravens receiver De'Anthony Thomas and Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack - opted out of the season, according to reports on Yahoo and the NFL Network.

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Friday became the first NFL player to say he would not play this season because of the pandemic. Teams are reporting to training camps this week and the season is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 10.

On Monday, two Major League Baseball games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. While the NBA and Major League Soccer have opted for teams to play inside a bio-secure bubble in Florida to stem the spread of the virus, NFL and baseball teams will stick to playing their usual home and away games this season.