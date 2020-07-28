Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Miami Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have put three players on their "reserve/COVID-19" list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with an infected person, the team said on Monday. 10. On Monday, two Major League Baseball games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 04:17 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 04:17 IST
NFL-Miami Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins have put three players on their "reserve/COVID-19" list, meaning the players have either tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with an infected person, the team said on Monday. Long snapper Blake Ferguson, defensive tackle Benito Jones and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley were added to the list.

The team said it would not comment on the player's medical status other than referring to roster status, per the agreement struck between the National Football League and its clubs. Also on Monday, two players - Baltimore Ravens receiver De'Anthony Thomas and Seattle Seahawks guard Chance Warmack - opted out of the season, according to reports on Yahoo and the NFL Network.

Kansas City Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on Friday became the first NFL player to say he would not play this season because of the pandemic. Teams are reporting to training camps this week and the season is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 10.

On Monday, two Major League Baseball games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players. While the NBA and Major League Soccer have opted for teams to play inside a bio-secure bubble in Florida to stem the spread of the virus, NFL and baseball teams will stick to playing their usual home and away games this season.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Initial hearing of ex-Pemex boss Lozoya set for Tuesday morning

An initial court hearing into corruption charges against Emilio Lozoya, the former boss of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, is scheduled for 9 a.m. 1400 GMT on Tuesday, an official for Mexicos judicial authorities said.Lozoya, wh...

Over 23,000 COVID-19 cases in Brazil, death toll exceeds 600

Brasilia Brazil, July 28 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases while over 600 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said the cas...

Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

Flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes, security officials and an aid group said Monday. At a time when Yemen is already mired in escalated fighting, widespread hunger and a...

Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the partys Andhra Pradesh unit.Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020