Left Menu
Development News Edition

A's blank Angels, cap series win

Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 and Joakim Soria registered his first save as the A's earned their third victory in the season-opening, four-game series. Bassitt, who earned a spot in the Oakland rotation when young left-handers Jesus Luzardo (COVID-19) and A.J. Puk (sore shoulder) were sidelined late in summer camp, pitched into and out of trouble in his four shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 04:29 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 04:29 IST
A's blank Angels, cap series win

Chris Bassitt combined with five relievers on a nine-hitter Monday afternoon, and Mark Canha hit his first home run of the season, lifting the host Oakland Athletics to a 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 and Joakim Soria registered his first save as the A's earned their third victory in the season-opening, four-game series.

Bassitt, who earned a spot in the Oakland rotation when young left-handers Jesus Luzardo (COVID-19) and A.J. Puk (sore shoulder) were sidelined late in summer camp, pitched into and out of trouble in his four shutout innings, allowing five hits and one walk. He struck out five. Burch Smith (2-0), T.J. McFarland, Yusmeiro Petit, Jake Diekman and Soria took it from there, limiting the Angels to four hits over the final five innings to cap a series in which Oakland pitching allowed just 11 runs.

The A's offense gave the club's pitchers all the run support they would need in a two-run third inning against Angels starter Griffin Canning. After a walk to Tony Kemp and a single by Marcus Semien set the table with one out, Ramon Laureano opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly before Matt Chapman made it 2-0 with an RBI double.

Canha's homer came leading off the fourth. Canning (0-1) was pulled two outs into his fifth inning, charged with three runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

Canha had two hits for the A's, who won for the second straight day despite getting fewer hits than the opposition. The Angels out-hit Oakland 31-26 over the four games. David Fletcher and Tommy La Stella collected a double and a single apiece for Los Angeles.

The Angels' best scoring opportunity came in the fourth when Justin Upton singled and La Stella doubled to open the inning against Bassitt. However, Upton was gunned down at the plate on a grounder to third baseman Chapman, and La Stella could only reach third on a single by Jason Castro, setting up an inning-ending, double play comebacker off the bat of Andrelton Simmons.

The Angels finished the game with the potential tying run at the plate, but Mike Trout struck out looking against Soria with runners at first and second. Trout went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and a walk. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Initial hearing of ex-Pemex boss Lozoya set for Tuesday morning

An initial court hearing into corruption charges against Emilio Lozoya, the former boss of Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos, is scheduled for 9 a.m. 1400 GMT on Tuesday, an official for Mexicos judicial authorities said.Lozoya, wh...

Over 23,000 COVID-19 cases in Brazil, death toll exceeds 600

Brasilia Brazil, July 28 SputnikANI Brazil has confirmed more than 23,000 new COVID-19 cases while over 600 people have died from the disease in the past 24 hours, the countrys health ministry said. In a statement, the ministry said the cas...

Torrential rains wreak destruction in Yemen, killing dozens

Flash floods have ravaged swaths of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens dead and destroying thousands of homes, security officials and an aid group said Monday. At a time when Yemen is already mired in escalated fighting, widespread hunger and a...

Somu Veerraju named as Andhra Pradesh BJP chief

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday appointed Somu Veerraju as president of the partys Andhra Pradesh unit.Party national general secretary Arun Singh issued the order in this regard. The appointment will be implemented wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020