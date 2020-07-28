Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tigers turn to vet in effort to cool off Royals

After scoring a total of five runs in a three-game series against Cleveland, the Royals blasted six homers in a 14-6 thumping of the Tigers on Monday. Third baseman Maikel Franco, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia, hit his first two homers as a Royal.

Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2020 10:10 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 10:10 IST
Tigers turn to vet in effort to cool off Royals

The Kansas City Royals found their power strokes after arriving in Detroit. They'll look to keep the balls flying into the empty Comerica Park stands when the American League Central Division teams play the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday. After scoring a total of five runs in a three-game series against Cleveland, the Royals blasted six homers in a 14-6 thumping of the Tigers on Monday.

Third baseman Maikel Franco, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia, hit his first two homers as a Royal. Second baseman Whit Merrifield came up a triple shy of the cycle. "Whit had a great day, staring that cycle right square in the face, just putting together some nice swings," manager Mike Matheny said. "It's just good to see the explosive offense all the way through."

The Royals outscored the Tigers 13-1 after Detroit scored five runs in the second inning. "You give up a five-spot and it's real easy to roll over," Matheny said. "These guys, you could tell, they were into it the whole time and didn't get discouraged at all."

Matheny did not reveal who would start Tuesday's game but it's likely he'll go to his bullpen early. Dario Agrazal will start for the Tigers. Agrazal, 25, made his major league debut with Pittsburgh last season. He appeared in 15 games, including 14 starts, and posted a 4-5 record and 4.91 ERA.

Agrazal, who allowed 15 homers in 73 1/3 innings, was traded to Detroit after Pittsburgh designated him for assignment in late November. In his final exhibition game, he gave up three runs on two hits in three innings at Cincinnati on July 21. He'll be making his first appearance against Kansas City.

Agrazal could simply be holding the fort until Daniel Norris, who has recovered from COVID-19, is ready to reclaim his starting role. The Tigers could also give Casey Mize, the No. 1 overall pick in the June 2018 draft, a chance to show his skills as the season progresses. "We like Aggie," Detroit manager Ron Gardenhire said to MLive and other media members. "He's got major league service time as a starter. We like what he can do.

"He can spin the ball. He reads hitters really well," Gardenhire continued. "He can pitch backwards. We'll have him in the rotation and then we'll go from there, depending on how everything else shakes out." Gardenhire dipped deep into his bullpen on Monday as Kyle Funkhouser, Beau Burrows and Anthony Castro made their major league debuts. They gave up a combined 10 runs, including four homers, in 4 1/3 innings.

"That's kind of where we are, coming off this COVID stuff and selecting our roster," Gardenhire said. "We've got 16 pitchers already and tonight we probably could have used a few more. If there was any fun at all tonight, it was watching these young men go out and compete and get their first action in a major league baseball game." It would have been more fun if they had more success.

"It's a learning process," Gardenhire said. "If you think you can just throw fastballs by people in the middle of the plate, you're not going to do it up here. They've got a bunch of really good hitters and they made (our young pitchers) pay when they missed." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices gain marginally, auto and IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices advanced marginally during early hours on Tuesday amid positive global cues with auto and metal stocks witnessing gains. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 132 points or 0.35 per cent at 38,067 while the Nifty ...

Chinese stocks gain on signs of economic rebound

The Chinese stock market edged up on Tuesday on expectations that the worlds second-largest economy was on track for a rebound, and that Beijing will keep its policy supportive. At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.6 ...

Police arrest leader of Sydney protests against racism

Police arrested a leader of an anti-racism protest and shut down the demonstration before it started Tuesday after courts ruled the gathering in downtown Sydney was illegal due to the pandemic threat. Organiser Paddy Gibson was among a numb...

Kenya Power in talks with energy regulator to increase electricity prices

Kenya Power has opened talks with the energy regulator to increase electricity prices by up to a fifth after the State softened its earlier stand against higher tariffs.The listed utility firm said it was engaging the Energy and Petroleum R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020