David Warner wonders why 'outstanding' Stuart Broad was dropped from first Test against West Indies

Australian batsman David Warner is wondering why England's Stuart Broad was dropped from the first Test against West Indies and praised the pacer for his "outstanding" form.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-07-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 15:09 IST
Stuart Broad . Image Credit: ANI

Australian batsman David Warner is wondering why England's Stuart Broad was dropped from the first Test against West Indies and praised the pacer for his "outstanding" form. "I think they should not drop him again, I don't know why they dropped him for that first game. It'd be nice if I was to play over there again and he wasn't playing," ESPNcricinfo quoted Warner as saying.

"I saw he got a 50 and he's taking some batting tips off Shane Warne, which is weird, but the way he bowls, the way he's been bowling the last 18 months has been outstanding. I don't know what was the reasoning behind leaving him out of that first Test, but obviously he's come back and taken a few wickets," he added. After being dropped in the first Test, Broad was recalled for the second Test and the fast bowler delivered a stunning performance, helping England win the second Test by 113-runs.

Warner further stated that for him, Broad is a "world-class bowler". "Personally, I think he's a world-class bowler and the last 18 months he's really worked hard on pitching the ball up. When I look back on the stats it is probably the first time in his career, he's actually pitched the ball up in that sort of five to six metres area the bowlers talk about quite a lot. He's got a hell of a record against left-handers as well, and I think the capability of him bringing the ball back off the wicket into the left-handers has been another string to his bow," he said.

Broad bettered himself in the third Test and picked six wickets in the first innings. In the second innings, Broad has already sent two West Indies batsmen back to the pavilion. West Indies are struggling to find momentum as England are dominating the third Test. The visitors are currently on 10/2 and need 389 runs to win. (ANI)

