Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for virus
Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title.PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-07-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 19:04 IST
Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.
Madrid says Mariano was in "perfect health condition" and was following health protocols. The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title. AP SSC SSC
- READ MORE ON:
- Real Madrid
- Champions League
- Madrid
- Manchester City
- Spanish
ALSO READ
Manchester City overturns 2-year ban from Champions League
Manchester City overturns 2-year ban from Champions League
Soccer-Cameroon says no to hosting final stages of African Champions League
Real Madrid look very strong, difficult for Barcelona to win the title: Garcia
Cameroon denies hosting African Champions League amid COVID-19 pandemic