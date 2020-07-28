Real Madrid forward Mariano tests positive for virus

Real Madrid says forward Mariano has tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement came as the team returned to practice ahead of its Champions League match against Manchester City on August 7. Real Madrid lost at home 2-1 in the first leg of the round-of-16 series.

Madrid says Mariano was in "perfect health condition" and was following health protocols. The entire Madrid squad was tested for COVID-19 on Monday. The players had been on a break of almost 10 days after winning the Spanish league title.