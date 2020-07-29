Reports: Vikings RB Cook reports to camp

After conflicting reports over the weekend, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook reported to training camp on time Tuesday, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Cook took his COVID-19 test and was set to take part in virtual meetings later in the day.

On Saturday, Cook's agent disputed head coach Mike Zimmer's account and an NFL Network report that the running back said he would report on time. Under the new collective bargaining agreement, Cook needed to report on time in order to receive an accrued season and be an unrestricted free agent -- instead of restricted -- next spring.

Reports in June said Cook, who turns 24 next month, would hold out if not given a contract extension. He is scheduled to make $1.3 million in the final year of his contract. Zimmer said in a radio appearance on Monday that he will name Cook a captain of the team this year "because of the things that he represents here and the way he's gone about his business and works."

Cook played a career-high 14 games last season, rushing for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also had 53 receptions out of the backfield while earning Pro Bowl honors. He missed the final two games of the regular season with a shoulder injury. A second-round pick of the Vikings in 2017, Cook was limited by injuries to 15 games in his first two seasons combined. He tore his left ACL in his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve after four games. He missed time due to a hamstring injury in 2018.

Meanwhile, newly signed nose tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to his asthma condition. "If I caught (COVID-19), I probably would be in some real trouble," Pierce told the Pioneer Press. "If I were to get sick, any time you're talking about a fatality or ending up in the hospital for months, that's not really a good decision."

Pierce, 27, signed a three-year, $27 million contract in March, but that will now toll and begin in 2021. As a high-risk player, he will receive a $350,000 stipend in 2020 for opting out. Pierce had 151 tackles (13 for loss) and 3.5 sacks across four seasons with Baltimore before joining Minnesota.

--Field Level Media