White Sox manager Renteria returns after illness

Earlier Tuesday, there were multiple media reports saying Renteria would miss the doubleheader after dealing with COVID-19 symptoms on Monday. White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing said a few hours before game time that Renteria was "going through the process of clearing" the coronavirus protocols.

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria was back with the club for Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians after being cleared to return to the dugout shortly before first pitch. Earlier Tuesday, there were multiple media reports saying Renteria would miss the doubleheader after dealing with COVID-19 symptoms on Monday.

White Sox bench coach Joe McEwing said a few hours before game time that Renteria was "going through the process of clearing" the coronavirus protocols. Apparently, Renteria passed all the guidelines. The White Sox haven't revealed any test results related to the 58-year-old Renteria, but the Chicago Sun-Times reported shortly before Game 1 of the twin bill that Renteria tested negative for the coronavirus.

Renteria was kept away from the team Monday after waking up with a slight cough and nasal congestion. He went to a Cleveland hospital for tests and further evaluation. McEwing, who was preparing the team for Tuesday's contests, told reporters he spoke with Renteria earlier Tuesday.

"He sounded great," McEwing said. "We miss him. Hopefully, we get him back here soon." McEwing said the players and staff have Renteria -- the team's manager since 2017 -- on their minds.

"They were concerned about him and just praying and hoping that he was OK and sending out positive vibes his way that everything is OK," McEwing said. "Basically, trying to focus on what we need to do here. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and just focusing on preparing for our game." Third baseman Yoan Moncada is well aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 after testing positive prior to the season.

"Everybody's following the protocols," Moncada told reporters. "They know this is something very serious. It's not something to mess around with. I can say for myself, it's a very, very serious thing." The teams were playing a doubleheader Tuesday after Monday's game was postponed due to rain.

