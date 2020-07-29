Baseball-More Marlins games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. The Marlins, who opened their season last Friday with a three-game series in Philadelphia, previously had 11 players and two coaches test positive for the virus, which caused MLB on Monday to postpone two of its scheduled games.

Tuesday's announcement means the Marlins will have to make up five games during the truncated, 60-game season. "Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their baseball operations for a resumption early next week," MLB said in a statement.

The league added that the remainder of the Phillies-Yankees series, scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Philadelphia and Wednesday and Thursday in New York, would also be postponed "out of an abundance of caution." The Athletic website quoted a source saying the Marlins were still in Philadelphia and that one of the previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative.

MLB did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters in an email to confirm the report. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, told ABC's "Good Morning America" programme earlier on Tuesday that it was too soon to halt all MLB action.

"You just have to watch this, this could put it in danger. I don't believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day by day basis," said Fauci, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch in MLB's season opener last Thursday in Washington. According to MLB's operations manual for the novel coronavirus-delayed season, team members who test positive must have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart before they are allowed to return to team facilities.

MLB had planned to open its 162-game regular season in March but postponed it because of the pandemic, opting for a condensed 60-game schedule that began last Thursday in Washington. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who has the power to shut down the regular season if circumstances make it unsafe, told the MLB Network on Monday that the league was prepared to handle outbreaks such as the one with the Marlins.

"Obviously, we don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing, but I don't see it as a nightmare," he said. "We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play, that's why we have the expanded rosters, that's why we have the pool of additional players. We think we can keep people safe and continue to play." (Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Jon Boyle/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris)