Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-More Marlins games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:26 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:26 IST
Baseball-More Marlins games postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday after four additional players tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases within the club to 17 over the last five days according to reports. The Marlins, who opened their season last Friday with a three-game series in Philadelphia, previously had 11 players and two coaches test positive for the virus, which caused MLB on Monday to postpone two of its scheduled games.

Tuesday's announcement means the Marlins will have to make up five games during the truncated, 60-game season. "Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their baseball operations for a resumption early next week," MLB said in a statement.

The league added that the remainder of the Phillies-Yankees series, scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Philadelphia and Wednesday and Thursday in New York, would also be postponed "out of an abundance of caution." The Athletic website quoted a source saying the Marlins were still in Philadelphia and that one of the previous team members to test positive had a subsequent test come back negative.

MLB did not immediately respond when asked by Reuters in an email to confirm the report. Anthony Fauci, the leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, told ABC's "Good Morning America" programme earlier on Tuesday that it was too soon to halt all MLB action.

"You just have to watch this, this could put it in danger. I don't believe they need to stop, but we just need to follow this and see what happens with other teams on a day by day basis," said Fauci, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch in MLB's season opener last Thursday in Washington. According to MLB's operations manual for the novel coronavirus-delayed season, team members who test positive must have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart before they are allowed to return to team facilities.

MLB had planned to open its 162-game regular season in March but postponed it because of the pandemic, opting for a condensed 60-game schedule that began last Thursday in Washington. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who has the power to shut down the regular season if circumstances make it unsafe, told the MLB Network on Monday that the league was prepared to handle outbreaks such as the one with the Marlins.

"Obviously, we don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing, but I don't see it as a nightmare," he said. "We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play, that's why we have the expanded rosters, that's why we have the pool of additional players. We think we can keep people safe and continue to play." (Additional reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Jon Boyle/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, safe havens rise as U.S. stimulus talks stall

An impasse in U.S. economic stimulus negotiations and mixed corporate earnings reports in Europe pushed global equities lower and sent investors into safe-haven assets like government bonds and gold, which hovered near record highs. U.S. Se...

Virgin Galactic unveils space plane's cabin, poised for commercial flights

Billionaire Richard Bransons space tourism firm Virgin Galactic revealed the interior of its centerpiece space plane on Tuesday, showing off a cabin with new custom seats and a space mirror in a virtual tour of what its passengers can expec...

Amgen second-quarter revenue rises 6%, adjusted profit tops Street view

Amgen Inc on Tuesday reported second-quarter revenue rose 6 as higher sales of newer drugs, including recently-added psoriasis treatment Otezla, offset declining sales of older medicines.The biotechnology company also posted much higher-tha...

Reports: Astros near deal with reliever Rodney, 43

The Houston Astros are close to signing 43-year-old reliever Fernando Rodney, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. Completion of the deal is pending a physical, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.Rodney, who pitched for the Oakland Athle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020