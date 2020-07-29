Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the teams to beat in the west

The Hollywood star power fueling the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers makes them the favorites to win the Western Conference and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy when the novel coronavirus-hit NBA season crowns its champion in Orlando, analysts said. LeBron James' first place Lakers held a 5.5 game lead over Kawhi Leonard's Clippers when the season was brought to an abrupt halt on March 11 due to the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:31 IST
PREVIEW-NBA-Lakers, Clippers still the teams to beat in the west

The Hollywood star power fueling the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers makes them the favorites to win the Western Conference and hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy when the novel coronavirus-hit NBA season crowns its champion in Orlando, analysts said.

LeBron James' first place Lakers held a 5.5 game lead over Kawhi Leonard's Clippers when the season was brought to an abrupt halt on March 11 due to the pandemic. Play will resume on Thursday with 22 teams that were in striking distance of the playoffs battling it out until one team captures the title in front of spectator-free stands at the Walt Disney World Resort in October.

The Lakers and Clippers will face off in prime time on Thursday and all eyes will be on James, Leonard and their formidable supporting casts. "We have strong favorites in the west with the Lakers and the Clippers," ESPN analyst Jalen Rose told reporters on a recent call.

"Other squads that may have a puncher's chance are the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers," he said. And James and Leonard don't have to do it alone.

James has a valuable partner in dominant forward/center Anthony Davis while Leonard can look to the versatile scorer Paul George when defensive double teams are thrown his way. Compare that to the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who Rose argues are too dependent on MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"If people are going to question whether they can win it all, it ain't about Giannis's greatness," Rose said. "It's about who is second and who is third (on the team)." Laker great Magic Johnson concurred.

"Definitely the Lakers and the Clippers are the two teams to beat in the west," he said. "And then you have dark horses in Houston and Denver." Johnson said that despite 25-year-old Antetokounmpo's outstanding season, James, who is a decade the Greek phenomenon's senior, is his pick for league MVP.

"LeBron affects the game in so many different ways and this year he's almost averaging a triple double," he said of the three-time champion, who is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds this season. "And you have to think about the way he's played defense and has been a incredible leader," Johnson said.

James himself is on a mission to show that he can go from Cleveland Cavaliers, where he won a title in 2016, to the Lakers, where he is hoping to return glory to the storied franchise. "The thing I can't fathom with LeBron is that everybody slows down," former coach and TNT analyst Stan Van Gundy said on Tuesday. "We want to say Father Time is undefeated but I'll tell you what, LeBron has been a tough out against Father Time.

"At some point he's got to decline, but when?" he said. "It's just unbelievable what he's doing."

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Providing women with contraception could save poor countries billions

Low- and middle-income countries could save billions of dollars a year in health care costs by investing in making contraception widely available to women, researchers said on Tuesday.Among 923 million women wanting to avoid pregnancy in th...

Baseball-MLB shuts Marlins down for a week in bid to contain virus

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday in a bid to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among its players that could potentially endanger the 2020 season.Miami, who opened their season last Friday in Philadelphia,...

Final two defendants sent to prison in Washington, D.C.-area trafficking ring

Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage girl as part of a prostitution ring that operated in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018 and 2019 were sentenced on Tuesday to federal prison. Elvis Pichardo Hernandez was sentenced to 13...

ACLU asks U.S. court to sanction agents for targeting journalists at Portland protests

U.S. civil liberties advocates on Tuesday asked a federal court in Portland, Oregon, to hold federal agents in contempt for violating a temporary court order barring attacks on journalists and legal observers monitoring protests in the city...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020