Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lingard reflects on difficult season with Man United

"This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals." Lingard has been linked in the media with a move away from United in the current transfer window, having less than a year remaining on his contract.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 02:01 IST
Soccer-Lingard reflects on difficult season with Man United

Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has opened up about his personal struggles in a heartfelt message on social media, saying he was "lost as a player and person" during the 2019-20 campaign. Lingard's goal in the closing stages of a 2-0 win at Leicester City on Sunday -- which secured Champions League qualification for third-placed United - was his first Premier League strike in 18 months.

The 27-year-old has lost his regular first-team spot under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was limited to nine league starts in the 2019-20 season. "This season has been difficult for so many reasons," Lingard said in an Instagram post https://www.instagram.com/p/CDMN93spoaE on Tuesday.

"I lost who I was as a player and person, but I never wanted to give up, I knew who I really was on and off the pitch and knew that having been there before I could get there again. "This meant working harder than I'd ever done before and trusting in those around me that they knew how to best help me achieve that."

In an interview with the Daily Mail last December, Lingard said he took on greater responsibility for his younger siblings after his mother became unwell earlier in the season. Lingard also said he had feared for his United future after posting a bizarre video on social media with team mate Marcus Rashford before the start of the last campaign.

"I know the fans have been frustrated but in all this time my love for this club and everyone connected to it has never left me," Lingard, a United academy graduate, said. "This team, this club is my family and I will continue to keep working harder than ever to help this team achieve its goals."

Lingard has been linked in the media with a move away from United in the current transfer window, having less than a year remaining on his contract.

TRENDING

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Providing women with contraception could save poor countries billions

Low- and middle-income countries could save billions of dollars a year in health care costs by investing in making contraception widely available to women, researchers said on Tuesday.Among 923 million women wanting to avoid pregnancy in th...

Baseball-MLB shuts Marlins down for a week in bid to contain virus

Major League Baseball has postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday in a bid to contain a COVID-19 outbreak among its players that could potentially endanger the 2020 season.Miami, who opened their season last Friday in Philadelphia,...

Final two defendants sent to prison in Washington, D.C.-area trafficking ring

Two men who pleaded guilty to trafficking an underage girl as part of a prostitution ring that operated in the Washington, D.C., area in 2018 and 2019 were sentenced on Tuesday to federal prison. Elvis Pichardo Hernandez was sentenced to 13...

ACLU asks U.S. court to sanction agents for targeting journalists at Portland protests

U.S. civil liberties advocates on Tuesday asked a federal court in Portland, Oregon, to hold federal agents in contempt for violating a temporary court order barring attacks on journalists and legal observers monitoring protests in the city...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020