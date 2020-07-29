Beth Mooney signs two-year deal with Perth Scorchers

The world number one ranked women's T20 batter Beth Mooney has signed a two-year deal with Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) club Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. The left-handed opener had played a crucial role in Australia's recent T20 World Cup campaign, being crowned as the Player of the Tournament.

"I'm really happy with my decision to join the Scorchers for the next few seasons. I have heard great things about the people and culture at the WACA and I love the way Perth has gone about their cricket over the years," said Mooney in an official statement. "The move to the West is a really exciting opportunity for me to work with Christina Matthews and Shelley, two very highly regarded women and leaders of our great game, and reunite with Nicole Bolton and Heather Graham who have both been part of the Australian set-up," she added.

Mooney also registered a new record for most runs scored by a single player in a women's T20 World Cup, with 259 runs at 64.75 across six innings. "Beth is one of the best T20 batters in the world at the moment and has experienced great success at both the domestic and international levels," said Shelley Nitschke, Scorchers Women's head coach.

"Her T20 statistics over the past 12 months are phenomenal, but what is really impressive is her ability to deliver on the big stage and under pressure," the coach added. The Scorchers open their WBBL 2020 campaign at home on October 17 when they take on the Sydney Thunder. (ANI)