Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pujols hits home run No. 657 as Angels handle Mariners

Justin Upton reached on a fielder's choice on a ball hit down the third-base line, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead. After Lopes hit a solo homer to right-center in the top of the fourth to make it 2-1, the Angels extended their lead in the bottom of the inning.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 12:07 IST
Pujols hits home run No. 657 as Angels handle Mariners
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Max Stassi, Albert Pujols and Anthony Rendon hit home runs as the Los Angeles Angels won their home opener, defeating the Seattle Mariners 10-2 on Tuesday night. Pujols' solo homer was the 657th of his career, which ranks sixth in major league history. He is three away from tying Willie Mays for fifth place.

Tim Lopes homered for Seattle. Angels left-hander Ryan Buchter (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning in relief of Patrick Sandoval to earn the victory.

Seattle's starter, left-hander Justus Sheffield (0-1), cruised through the first two innings before running into trouble in the third. Tommy La Stella drew a lead-off walk, took second on a passed ball and scored on a one-out single to center by Taylor Ward. David Fletcher lined a single to right, putting runners at the corners. After Sheffield struck out Mike Trout, Rendon -- making his Angels debut after signing a $245 million free agent deal in the offseason -- walked to load the bases. Justin Upton reached on a fielder's choice on a ball hit down the third-base line, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead.

After Lopes hit a solo homer to right-center in the top of the fourth to make it 2-1, the Angels extended their lead in the bottom of the inning. Pujols led off with a single to center and La Stella walked, ending Sheffield's night. Stassi greeted left-hander Nestor Cortes with a three-run shot to center. After the Mariners got an unearned run back in the fifth, Pujols came to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the inning. Cortes got ahead 0-2 in the count, but then tried to throw off Pujols' timing with a delayed delivery. Pujols lined the pitch just over the wall in the left-field corner.

The Angels scored twice more in the sixth, on a sacrifice fly by Upton and a run-scoring double off the base of the wall in right-center field by Shohei Ohtani, to make it 8-2. Rendon, who topped the majors in RBIs last season with 126 while leading the Washington Nationals to their first World Series title, hit a two-run shot in the eighth to cap the scoring.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Dr Zweli Mkhize welcomes Nehawu report on challenges faced by health workers

The Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, has welcomed a fact-finding report by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union Nehawu, which details challenges faced by health workers in their fight against COVID-19.The report, release...

Woman commits suicide, husband, mother-in-law booked for harassment

A woman committed suicide by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance as she was fed up of being harassed by her husband and in laws for dowry, police said on Wednesday. The 24-year-old woman died during treatment on Tuesday at a governmen...

Pitching-thin Braves turn to ace to stop skid

With the Atlanta Braves rotation down three arms, the importance of staff ace Mike Soroka becomes even more magnified as the club looks to avoid a third straight loss to Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The right-handed Soroka spun six scoreless inn...

Mets look to extend Red Sox's slump in new venue

The Boston Red Sox have lost four of their first five games, and that was the easy part of their early schedule. Now, things get infinitely harder as they hit the road for the first time this season beginning Wednesday against two-time Cy Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020