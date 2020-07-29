Ducks sign F Milano to two-year extension
The team did not announce contract terms, but Sportsnet said the deal, completed Tuesday, carries an annual average value of $1.7 million. The 24-year-old Milano has 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 125 NHL games with the Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets.Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:46 IST
The Anaheim Ducks signed forward Sonny Milano to a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2021-22 NHL season. The team did not announce contract terms, but Sportsnet said the deal, completed Tuesday, carries an annual average value of $1.7 million.
The 24-year-old Milano has 47 points (22 goals, 25 assists) in 125 NHL games with the Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets. Anaheim acquired him on Feb. 24 in a trade with the Blue Jackets, and he contributed five points (two goals, three assists) in nine games with the Ducks before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NHL to pause the season. Milano could have become a restricted free agent after this season. He was the No. 16 overall draft pick by the Blue Jackets in 2014.
--Field Level Media
