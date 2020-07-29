Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA eyes 'strict compliance' for virus relief plan

The regulations establish appropriate use of funds and loan repayment conditions under the supervision of a newly created steering committee. FIFA's 211 member associations will receive a $1 million grant "to protect and restart football" and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 29-07-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 22:37 IST
FIFA eyes 'strict compliance' for virus relief plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

FIFA's USD 1.5 billion coronavirus relief plan to revive the sport and help national associations stay afloat will come with "strict compliance and audit requirements," the governing body of soccer said Wednesday. The massive spending plan aims to help men's and women's professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots football through grants and loans.

"This relief plan is a great example of football's solidarity and commitment in such unprecedented times," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said. The regulations establish appropriate use of funds and loan repayment conditions under the supervision of a newly created steering committee.

FIFA's 211 member associations will receive a $1 million grant "to protect and restart football" and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million. Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women's soccer. Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million and have access to a loan of up to $4 million.

FIFA expects to make all of the funds available by January 2021. Some funds will be released this month. The loans for member associations are limited to 35% of their audited annual revenues.

FIFA said in a statement that associations "will be able to use the funds for activities such as the restart of competitions, the implementation of return-to-play protocols, the participation of national teams in competitions, the hiring and re-hiring of staff, the maintenance of football infrastructure, and general administration and operating costs." Applicants must file reports proving their pandemic-related losses or needs and must specify how they plan to use the funds. For women's grants, associations must commit "to including the development of a women's football strategy or the inclusion of a women's football strategy with relevant details in its strategic plan." "Each member association that applies for the Women's Football Grant has to subsequently provide FIFA with a report on the use of the Women's Football Grant and the delivery on respective commitments signed and agreed with FIFA," the regulations state.

The $1.5 billion total breaks down as $885 million in grants and loans, and it includes $617 million approved earlier this year in liquidity injections and additional support to member associations.

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadlock ends, Rajasthan Assembly session from Aug 14

The deadlock over convening the Rajasthan Assembly ended Wednesday with Governor Kalraj Mishra agreeing to call a session from August 14. The Raj Bhawan announcement came a couple of hours after the Ashok Gehlot Cabinet sent a fourth propos...

'I wish they killed you': trauma of Syrian LGBT+ rape survivors

Stigmatized gay, bisexual, and transgender Syrian refugees who survived sexual violence in war are struggling to get medical or mental health care, human rights groups said on Wednesday.More than 40 LGBT survivors in Lebanon told Human Righ...

Sevilla says a player has tested positive for COVID-19

A player at Spanish soccer club Sevilla has tested positive for the coronavirus, a week before the teams Europa League match against Roma. The club did not disclosed the name of the player on Wednesday. It said he has not shown symptoms of ...

Afghan women demand right to be named on children's documents

By Bahaar Joya LONDON, July 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Afghan women could win the legal right to have their names on their childrens birth certificates and identity cards under a proposal to be presented to parliament, one of the count...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020