Bengals' Taylor on Burrow: 'We have high expectations'

And even though the coronavirus pandemic kept Burrow off the field for spring workouts, Taylor said he knows he has the real thing at quarterback. "We took him because we have high expectations for Joe," Taylor said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 01:44 IST
Zac Taylor confirmed the worst-kept secret in Cincinnati on Wednesday: Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, will be the Bengals' quarterback in Week 1, barring a catastrophe. "He will walk in and take the first snaps at quarterback and he's prepared for that," the head coach told reporters on Wednesday in a video conference call.

Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Burrow and the Bengals had agreed to contract terms. Burrow is expected to sign the rookie deal on Thursday and get to work once he passes COVID-19 testing. Taylor was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams before taking the Cincinnati job before the 2019 season. And even though the coronavirus pandemic kept Burrow off the field for spring workouts, Taylor said he knows he has the real thing at quarterback.

"We took him because we have high expectations for Joe," Taylor said. "From everything I know of him and seen of him, he's got high expectations for himself. He's going to do everything he can to put himself in a situation to be successful. I trust that. I think when you guys get a chance to talk to him you'll feel the same way." The Bengals released longtime starter Andy Dalton in the offseason for the transition to Burrow. Cincinnati enters training camp this week with two other quarterbacks on the roster: second-year player Ryan Finley, who started three games and completed 41 of 87 passes for 474 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Jake Dolegala, a free-agent signee in 2019 who didn't see any action in his rookie year.

The team also could seek a veteran quarterback to back up and mentor Burrow. Taylor also said the team has discussed keeping one quarterback in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, but no decision has been made.

The Burrow Era is scheduled to begin Sept. 13 as the Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers. --Field Level Media

