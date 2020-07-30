Left Menu
Reds get Moustakas, Senzel back vs. Cubs

Both players were scratched from Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to illnesses, and Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, both players tested negative for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 02:25 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 02:25 IST
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel were listed in the team's lineup for Wednesday's contest against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Both players were scratched from Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to illnesses, and Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, both players tested negative for COVID-19. The belief was that neither Moustakas nor Senzel could return until Thursday, but the Enquirer reported that the duo filed an appeal with Major League Baseball's Joint Committee on Wednesday and received a ruling in their favor. The decision led to the Reds activating Moustakas from the injured list and optioning catcher Tyler Stephenson to the alternate training site.

The Cincinnati organization hasn't commented on the situation but right fielder Nicholas Castellanos touched on the subject following Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Cubs, the club's fourth straight setback. "If you look at our lineup, unfortunately with some of these (expletive) protocols, you know, Moose and Senzel both have negative tests, but they are unable to play until Thursday," Castellanos said. "That's obviously been a big letdown because both of them are big parts of our lineup."

Senzel said the following on Twitter after learning he was cleared to play: "Back #weirdtimes" Moustakas was 4-for-8 with a homer in Cincinnati's first two games, while Senzel was hitless in seven at-bats.

--Field Level Media

