Four-time All-Star Reyes announces retirement

He had 2,138 hits and 517 stolen bases in a career that included two stints with the New York Mets and one apiece with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies. "As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game," Reyes said in his retirement announcement.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 03:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 03:04 IST
Four-time All-Star shortstop Jose Reyes announced his retirement on Wednesday after 16 seasons. The 37-year-old Reyes last played in the majors in 2018. He had 2,138 hits and 517 stolen bases in a career that included two stints with the New York Mets and one apiece with the Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies.

"As a young boy growing up in the Dominican Republic, I could have never dreamed of achieving all that I have through this incredible game," Reyes said in his retirement announcement. "I want to thank God for all my blessings." Reyes' retirement came one day after the five-year anniversary of the blockbuster trade in which he went to the Rockies and Colorado icon Troy Tulowitzki was dealt to the Blue Jays.

"Mets fans, what can I say? We never got the ring we hoped we would get, but I can't imagine playing in front of any better fans in the while world," Reyes said. "Your passion and energy always lifted me higher and for that I will always be grateful. "I want to thank the fans in Miami and Toronto too, as well as all my fans around the world."

Reyes didn't thank the Rockies nor their fans during his announcement. It was during his stint with the club that he was allegedly involved in a domestic-violence incident with his wife in Hawaii following the 2015 season. Reyes was suspended for 51 games by Major League Baseball. During his absence in 2016, Trevor Story emerged as the team's shortstop and the Rockies parted ways with Reyes in mid-June when he was eligible to return.

He returned to the Mets for the final three seasons (2016-18) of his career. Reyes was a star during his first stint with the Mets from 2003-11, when he made all four of his All-Star appearances.

He had 16 or more triples on four occasions -- including a career-best 19 in 2008 -- to lead the majors in three of those seasons and tie for the lead in the other. He also stole 50 or more bases in four straight seasons from 2005-08, leading the NL in 2005 and the majors in 2006-07. Overall, Reyes batted .283 with 145 homers, 719 RBIs and 517 steals with the Mets, Marlins (2012), Blue Jays (2013-15) and Rockies.

--Field Level Media

