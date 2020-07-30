Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp.

The Marlins' season has been put on pause since 16 players of their 30-man roster tested positive for COVID-19. Forsythe is reportedly the fourth pick-up for Miami, joining right-handers Mike Morin, Justin Shafer and left-handed pitcher Josh Smith, all picked up off waivers. Forsythe, 33, provides flexibility, having played every infield position, with second base leading the way, and has played games at the corner outfield spots.

Forsythe hit .227 in 367 plate appearances last year for the Texas Rangers. He's a career .246 hitter in nine MLB seasons with five previous teams. --Field Level Media