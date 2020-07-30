Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp. The Marlins' season has been put on pause since 16 players of their 30-man roster tested positive for COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 04:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 04:56 IST
Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp.

The Marlins' season has been put on pause since 16 players of their 30-man roster tested positive for COVID-19. Forsythe is reportedly the fourth pick-up for Miami, joining right-handers Mike Morin, Justin Shafer and left-handed pitcher Josh Smith, all picked up off waivers. Forsythe, 33, provides flexibility, having played every infield position, with second base leading the way, and has played games at the corner outfield spots.

Forsythe hit .227 in 367 plate appearances last year for the Texas Rangers. He's a career .246 hitter in nine MLB seasons with five previous teams. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressional committee passes bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies

A key Congressional committee on Wednesday passed a bill, written by civil rights icon John Lewis, to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Cosponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, the Gandhi-King Exc...

Coronavirus dampens Japanese man's plan to rescue bathhouse culture

Craft beer, live music and lodging featured in renovation plans that Takuya Shimbo had for an aging Tokyo bathhouse, hoping to rescue a fading industry from extinction by reinventing the concept of communal bathing.Then the novel coronaviru...

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020