Andrus’ late-game heroics propel Rangers past D-backs

The Rangers' Lance Lynn allowed one hit over six innings and outdueled Arizona's Madison Bumgarner in a matchup of aces and opening-day starters, surrendering only a third-inning single to John Jay. Lynn struck out eight and walked two, working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third, and left with a 2-0 lead. Todd Frazier homered to left field in the fourth inning off Bumgarner, who also gave up a run-scoring single to Jose Trevino in the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 05:22 IST
Elvis Andrus ripped a two-run single to highlight a five-run eighth-inning and propel the Texas Rangers to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in interleague play in Arlington, Texas. The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth before Eduardo Escobar's triple drove home pinch runner Tim Locastro from first without a throw. Escobar scored later in the inning on David Peralta's sacrifice fly for Arizona.

But the Rangers responded in the bottom of the frame, tying the game on Joey Gallo's two-run home run to left-center field off Arizona reliever Andrew Chafin. Texas then loaded the bases with two outs before Andrus' game-winning hit off Hector Rondon and eventually sent 11 batters to the plate after Nick Solak added an RBI single for the Rangers. Jonathan Hernandez (1-0), the third of four Texas pitchers, earned the win despite giving up two runs in his only inning of work. Nick Goody hurled a perfect ninth inning for the first save of his career.

Todd Frazier homered to left field in the fourth inning off Bumgarner, who also gave up a run-scoring single to Jose Trevino in the fifth. Bumgarner went 5 1/3 innings, scattering four hits while striking out five and walking one. The Diamondbacks tied the game in the seventh, scoring twice on a one-out single by Carson Kelly and a sacrifice fly by Jay.

The game marked the first time this season that Texas had scored more than two runs in a game. Texas had scored a combined six runs in its first four games and went 2-3 in its opening homestand in its new ballpark. --Field Level Media

