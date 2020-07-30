Andrus’ late-game heroics propel Rangers past D-backs

Elvis Andrus ripped a two-run single to highlight a five-run eighth-inning and propel the Texas Rangers to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon in interleague play in Arlington, Texas. The game was tied 2-2 in the eighth before Eduardo Escobar's triple drove home pinch runner Tim Locastro from first without a throw. Escobar scored later in the inning on David Peralta's sacrifice fly for Arizona.

But the Rangers responded in the bottom of the frame, tying the game on Joey Gallo's two-run home run to left-center field off Arizona reliever Andrew Chafin. Texas then loaded the bases with two outs before Andrus' game-winning hit off Hector Rondon and eventually sent 11 batters to the plate after Nick Solak added an RBI single for the Rangers. Jonathan Hernandez (1-0), the third of four Texas pitchers, earned the win despite giving up two runs in his only inning of work. Nick Goody hurled a perfect ninth inning for the first save of his career.

Chafin (0-1) took the loss for Arizona, allowing three of the five runs in the eighth inning without recording an out. The Rangers' Lance Lynn allowed one hit over six innings and outdueled Arizona's Madison Bumgarner in a matchup of aces and opening-day starters, surrendering only a third-inning single to John Jay. Lynn struck out eight and walked two, working out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the third, and left with a 2-0 lead.

Todd Frazier homered to left field in the fourth inning off Bumgarner, who also gave up a run-scoring single to Jose Trevino in the fifth. Bumgarner went 5 1/3 innings, scattering four hits while striking out five and walking one. The Diamondbacks tied the game in the seventh, scoring twice on a one-out single by Carson Kelly and a sacrifice fly by Jay.

The game marked the first time this season that Texas had scored more than two runs in a game. Texas had scored a combined six runs in its first four games and went 2-3 in its opening homestand in its new ballpark. --Field Level Media