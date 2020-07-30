Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Sports News Summary

Djokovic, Nadal and Serena enter U.S. Open tune-up Former champions Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have all entered next month's Western & Southern Open in New York, which will serve as a tune-up for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 05:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 05:23 IST
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: U.S. Open to be held without spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Open scheduled to be played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York from Sept. 17-20 will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The U.S. Open is the second major that will not have spectators after organisers confirmed last month that next week's PGA Championship in San Francisco, California would go ahead without fans. Lopez withdraws from LPGA restart after positive COVID-19 test

Gaby Lopez has withdrawn from the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, after testing positive for COVID-19, the LPGA said on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Friday at the Inverness Club, the LPGA's first event in more than five months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the Tour following the Women's Australia Open on Feb. 16. World number one Barty to skip U.S. Open over coronavirus concerns: report

World number one Ash Barty will skip this summer's U.S. Open and the tournament proceeding it in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. "My team and I have decided that we won't be traveling to the U.S. for the Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year," the Australian told the Herald Sun newspaper. Blackhawks ban headdresses at home games, events

The Chicago Blackhawks have banned fans from wearing headdresses at home games and team events at the United Center, the club announced Wednesday. "We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and after extensive and meaningful conversations with our Native American partners, we have decided to formalize those expectations," the team said in a statement. NFL: Solder opts out of season, citing health concerns

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder became the latest National Football League (NFL) player to opt out of the season on Wednesday, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Several players have chosen to miss the campaign as NFL training camps opened across the country this week, with the season scheduled to start on Sept. 10. U.S. Open can't be a national championships says Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, feels the U.S. Open must not turn into a national championships for the United States and says organisers need to address players' health concerns by next week. The Grand Slam is due to start without spectators on Aug. 31 and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is planning to set up a strict bio-security 'bubble' around it for protection against the novel coronavirus. Djokovic, Nadal and Serena enter U.S. Open tune-up

Former champions Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have all entered next month's Western & Southern Open in New York, which will serve as a tune-up for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. Organisers of the Aug. 20-28 event, which was relocated from Cincinnati this year because of COVID-19, said defending champions Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys are also among the initial entries. NBA restart to feature 89 international players

As 22 NBA teams restart the season inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, 89 international players from 34 countries and territories are set to feature when basketball returns from its 4-1/2 month COVID-19 pandemic-enforced break. The list includes eight NBA All-Stars such as Milwaukee Bucks' Greek forward MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year's MVP, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic from Slovenia and Philadelphia 76ers' Cameroonian center Joel Embiid. Dodgers pitcher Kelly suspended eight games

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games after throwing a pitch that nearly hit the head of a Houston Astros batter and taunting another in Tuesday's game, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday. Kelly's 96 mile per hour fastball sailed over Alex Bregman in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park in an apparent attempt to hit the Astros third baseman in retaliation for his team's past use of sign stealing. Another Marlin tests positive for COVID-19: report

Another member of the Miami Marlins has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of positive tests among players and coaches on the team since the weekend to 18, the Athletic reported on Wednesday. The positive result was the only one discovered during the latest round of testing of the team, according to the report.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congressional committee passes bill to promote Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr's legacies

A key Congressional committee on Wednesday passed a bill, written by civil rights icon John Lewis, to promote the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Cosponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera, the Gandhi-King Exc...

Coronavirus dampens Japanese man's plan to rescue bathhouse culture

Craft beer, live music and lodging featured in renovation plans that Takuya Shimbo had for an aging Tokyo bathhouse, hoping to rescue a fading industry from extinction by reinventing the concept of communal bathing.Then the novel coronaviru...

ANALYSIS-China needs "explosive" buying to meet U.S. farm import target

With nearly seven months gone, an ambitious 36.5 billion target for Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods this year may not be quite out of reach, but its looking like a big, big stretch.By end-May, imports were running behind 2017 levels - ra...

States with one-quarter of U.S. population see record rise in COVID-19 deaths for second day

California, Florida and Texas reported record increases in COVID-19 deaths for a second day in a row on Wednesday, as total deaths surpassed 150,000, according to a Reuters tally. California had 185 fatalities in the last 24 hours and Flori...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020