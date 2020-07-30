Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Golf: U.S. Open to be held without spectators due to COVID-19 pandemic

The U.S. Open scheduled to be played at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York from Sept. 17-20 will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Golf Association (USGA) said on Wednesday. The U.S. Open is the second major that will not have spectators after organisers confirmed last month that next week's PGA Championship in San Francisco, California would go ahead without fans. Lopez withdraws from LPGA restart after positive COVID-19 test

Gaby Lopez has withdrawn from the Drive On Championship in Toledo, Ohio, after testing positive for COVID-19, the LPGA said on Wednesday. The tournament begins on Friday at the Inverness Club, the LPGA's first event in more than five months after the coronavirus outbreak forced the suspension of the Tour following the Women's Australia Open on Feb. 16. World number one Barty to skip U.S. Open over coronavirus concerns: report

World number one Ash Barty will skip this summer's U.S. Open and the tournament proceeding it in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. "My team and I have decided that we won't be traveling to the U.S. for the Western and Southern Open and the U.S. Open this year," the Australian told the Herald Sun newspaper. Blackhawks ban headdresses at home games, events

The Chicago Blackhawks have banned fans from wearing headdresses at home games and team events at the United Center, the club announced Wednesday. "We have always maintained an expectation that our fans uphold an atmosphere of respect, and after extensive and meaningful conversations with our Native American partners, we have decided to formalize those expectations," the team said in a statement. NFL: Solder opts out of season, citing health concerns

New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder became the latest National Football League (NFL) player to opt out of the season on Wednesday, citing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. Several players have chosen to miss the campaign as NFL training camps opened across the country this week, with the season scheduled to start on Sept. 10. U.S. Open can't be a national championships says Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, feels the U.S. Open must not turn into a national championships for the United States and says organisers need to address players' health concerns by next week. The Grand Slam is due to start without spectators on Aug. 31 and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is planning to set up a strict bio-security 'bubble' around it for protection against the novel coronavirus. Djokovic, Nadal and Serena enter U.S. Open tune-up

Former champions Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams have all entered next month's Western & Southern Open in New York, which will serve as a tune-up for the U.S. Open, tournament organisers said on Wednesday. Organisers of the Aug. 20-28 event, which was relocated from Cincinnati this year because of COVID-19, said defending champions Daniil Medvedev and Madison Keys are also among the initial entries. NBA restart to feature 89 international players

As 22 NBA teams restart the season inside a bio-secure bubble in Orlando this week, 89 international players from 34 countries and territories are set to feature when basketball returns from its 4-1/2 month COVID-19 pandemic-enforced break. The list includes eight NBA All-Stars such as Milwaukee Bucks' Greek forward MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, last year's MVP, Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic from Slovenia and Philadelphia 76ers' Cameroonian center Joel Embiid. Dodgers pitcher Kelly suspended eight games

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games after throwing a pitch that nearly hit the head of a Houston Astros batter and taunting another in Tuesday's game, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday. Kelly's 96 mile per hour fastball sailed over Alex Bregman in the sixth inning at Minute Maid Park in an apparent attempt to hit the Astros third baseman in retaliation for his team's past use of sign stealing. Another Marlin tests positive for COVID-19: report

Another member of the Miami Marlins has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of positive tests among players and coaches on the team since the weekend to 18, the Athletic reported on Wednesday. The positive result was the only one discovered during the latest round of testing of the team, according to the report.