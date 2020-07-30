Left Menu
Nationals down Blue Jays, halt three-game slide

The games was played at Nationals Park but with Toronto designated as the home team as the Blue Jays await their temporary home field in Buffalo to be upgraded and be game-ready. With pinch-runner Emilio Bonifacio placed at second to open the 10th, right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (0-2) walked Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson to load the bases before Victor Robles and Trea Turner struck out.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 08:58 IST
Adam Eaton hit an infield single to score the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning and Asdrubal Cabrera followed with a three-run triple as the Washington Nationals defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 on Wednesday night. The games was played at Nationals Park but with Toronto designated as the home team as the Blue Jays await their temporary home field in Buffalo to be upgraded and be game-ready.

With pinch-runner Emilio Bonifacio placed at second to open the 10th, right-hander Shun Yamaguchi (0-2) walked Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson to load the bases before Victor Robles and Trea Turner struck out. But Stevenson beat diving Cavan Biggio on a close play at second when Eaton's grounder was deflected by Yamaguchi to the second baseman. Cabrera followed with a triple.

Daniel Hudson (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings in relief to pick up the win. Fellow right-hander Tanner Rainey pitched a scoreless bottom of the 10th for the Nationals, who ended a three-game losing streak. Rainey struck out three, but Brandon Drury reached first base on a wild pitch on the third strikeout. Santiago Espinal then flew out to center to end the game. Toronto right-hander Nate Pearson pitched five scoreless innings in his major league debut, allowing two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer allowed three hits, three walks and no runs while striking out 10 in 7 1/3 innings. Sam Gaviglio walked Starlin Castro with one out in the seventh and Castro took second on Kieboom's single. Stevenson lined out to left field on a good catch by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before fellow right-hander Jordan Romano replaced Gaviglio and struck out Robles.

Romano added a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts. Joe Panik led off the bottom of the eighth with a single for the Blue Jays. Pinch-runner Anthony Alford stole second, and then reached third with one out on Scherzer's errant pickoff attempt at second before Fisher walked.

Scherzer, who made 112 pitches, was replaced by Hudson, who induced an inning-ending double play from Teoscar Hernandez on a hard-hit ball to shortstop. After right-hander Anthony Bass pitched a perfect ninth for Toronto, Hudson struck out the side in the bottom of the inning.

