Seven-run inning propels Reds to rout of Cubs

Mike Moustakas clubbed a deep, two-run homer to right field in the fourth, and Nick Senzel added a solo shot in the breakout fifth inning for the Reds, who had struggled since a 7-1 season-opening win over Detroit. Both Moustakas and Nick Senzel, who had two hits and two RBIs, returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous three games due to illnesses that apparently were not COVID-19 related.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 09:08 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 09:08 IST
Sonny Gray struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, and Nick Castellanos' grand slam highlighted a seven-run barrage in the fifth as the Cincinnati Reds snapped a four-game slide with their 12-7 rout of the visiting Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. Mike Moustakas clubbed a deep, two-run homer to right field in the fourth, and Nick Senzel added a solo shot in the breakout fifth inning for the Reds, who had struggled since a 7-1 season-opening win over Detroit.

Both Moustakas and Nick Senzel, who had two hits and two RBIs, returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous three games due to illnesses that apparently were not COVID-19 related. Gray (2-0) was dominant while yielding just one hit before being lifted after 92 pitches with two outs in seventh. He was charged with two runs, but both were unearned after reliever Brooks Raley allowed his two inherited runners to score during Chicago's five-run seventh that made it a 9-5 game.

The right-hander's gem followed a stellar Opening Day performance when Gray gave up a run and fanned nine over six innings against the Tigers. In the fifth inning, after Eugenio Suarez's two-run single and a walk to Moustakas, Castellanos went deep to left field to break things open. Senzel later followed with his first home run of 2020 to put the Reds up 9-0.

Cincinnati got the best of Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (1-1), who was not nearly as sharp as during his complete-game three-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Milwaukee to open the shortened campaign. On a steamy night in Cincinnati, Hendricks was charged with six runs while yielding seven hits and two walks and striking out three over 4 1/3 innings. The Cubs had totaled 25 runs while winning their previous three contests, but they managed only an Ian Happ double through six innings. Nico Hoerner had a two-run single and Kris Bryant's double scored two to highlight Chicago's big seventh after Gray departed.

Chicago also turned a triple play with the bases loaded to end Cincinnati's three-run seventh. Bryant stabbed a Shogo Akiyama liner at third base, that replays showed actually bounced, then stepped on third to double off the runner and threw to first for the final out. David Bote delivered a two-run homer to center in the ninth for the Cubs.

--Field Level Media

