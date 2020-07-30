Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yankees get off to fast start in win over Orioles

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a home run, and Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks also blasted long balls as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday night.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-07-2020 10:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 10:17 IST
Yankees get off to fast start in win over Orioles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a home run, and Aaron Judge and Aaron Hicks also blasted long balls as the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 on Wednesday night. The game was Baltimore's home opener, and it was supposed to be played versus Miami, but the Marlins had a COVID-19 outbreak this week.

The Orioles-Marlins games scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Florida were wiped out. The Yankees had their four-game set with Philadelphia postponed, as the Phillies were the Marlins' most recent opponent. Instead, New York was rerouted to play Wednesday and Thursday in Baltimore. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole improved to 2-0 through two starts for his new team, going 6 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. He fanned seven while walking two. Cole has won 18 decisions in a row dating back to last season.

Asher Wojciechowski (0-1) settled down after a shaky start for the Orioles, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out seven. Three of the hits he permitted were homers. Home runs and victories were the key for New York against Baltimore last year. The Yankees won 17 of 19 and crushed 61 homers. They added three in the first 2020 meeting between the two and now have beaten the Orioles 17 consecutive times.

LeMahieu started the game with his home run, and Mike Ford added a sacrifice fly later in the first for a 2-0 lead. The Yankees never trailed again. The Orioles cut the lead to 2-1 when Jose Iglesias hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first. But New York broke things open in the top of the third.

Judge hit a homer about five rows into the left field seats, and Hicks pulled a two-run shot into the seats later in the inning for a 5-1 margin. The Yankees made it 7-1 with back-to-back RBI singles from LeMahieu and Judge in the sixth. Judge was thrown out trying to stretch his hit into a double.

After the first, the Orioles didn't get another hit until the seventh when Renato Nunez doubled and Dwight Smith followed with a two-run homer that made it 7-3. Chris Davis was left out of the lineup for Baltimore and wasn't at the ballpark. The Orioles aren't commenting on COVID-19 situations for players, so Davis' situation remained unclear as no roster moves were made.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Gregory Porter for NASA launch; insurance fund for film and TV and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Johnny Depp was victim of abuser Heard, court toldJohnny Depp was the victim of invented allegations and physical violence from his former wife Amber Heard, Londons High Court was ...

Allowing English players in 2019 IPL was part of WC plans: Morgan

Englands limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that his teammates participation in the 2019 IPL, which was part of a well thought out plan, played a key role in helping the side claim its maiden World Cup title. Morgan said he push...

PingPong Payments India Marks its 1st Anniversary

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirUS-based Fintech company, PingPong is celebrating its 1st anniversary of establishment in India. The global payments unicorn PingPong Payments had started its India operations last year, with its head off...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California, Florida and Texas, the three largest U.S. states, all set one-day records for fatalities from COVID-19 on Wednesday, a Reuters tally showed.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020