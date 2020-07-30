They say I'm old but I'm just getting warmed up: Ibrahimovic after brace against Sampdoria

"They say I am old but I am just getting warmed up," said Zlatan Ibrahimovic after he guided AC Milan to a massive win over Sampdoria. The 38-year old scored twice to help AC Milan register a 4-1 win against Sampdoria in the ongoing Serie A on Wednesday.

"It is always great to score, it helps the team but I did not know it was my fastest goal. Hopefully, I can keep going like this with the strength to score because at the end of the game I get tired, right? Because they say I am old but I am just getting warmed up," Ibrahimovic said in a video posted by AC Milan's official website. Moreover, during the match, Ibrahimovic scored his fastest goal in an AC Milan shirt in Serie A, after just three minutes and 22 seconds. His second goal came in the 58th minute.

Ibrahimovic said a player has to capitalise on every opportunity he gets to score as there are only limited chances. "Everyone has a different mentality in front of goal, you need to be more clinical and aggressive, hungrier to score and when you get the chance you have to put it away. That's what I said when I first arrived when you get the chance because you do not get many," he said.

"I have played in Italy for seven or eight years and as a striker, I know, you do not get many chances to score. So, when you do, you have to make the most of them and score," Ibrahimovic added. AC Milan is on the sixth spot on the Serie A table with 63 points.