Yastrzemski walk-off HR lifts Giants over Padres

Mike Yastrzemski led off the bottom of the ninth inning with his second home run of the game Wednesday, giving the host San Francisco Giants a come-from-behind, walk-off 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres. One inning after Donovan Solano's three-run homer had completed a Giants comeback from a 6-2 deficit, Yastrzemski bombed a Matt Strahm pitch just inside the right-field foul pole and into the San Francisco Bay -- known as a "Splash Hit" at Oracle Park.

Yastrzemski's homer was the Giants' fourth of the game. Tyler Rogers (1-1) was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth. Strahm (0-1), who had entered the game to get the final out of the Giants' three-run eighth, took the loss.

Alex Dickerson began the Giants' comeback with a solo home run in the sixth off reliever David Bednar. Solano's shot to make it 6-6 tie in the eighth came off Craig Stammen. Seeking a fourth straight win, San Diego had used a power display of its own to take its lead. Manny Machado gave the Padres a 2-1 advantage with his second homer of the season in the third and, after Yastrzemski's first homer of the night drew the Giants even in the third, Trent Grisham capped a four-run fourth with a three-run blast.

Padres right-hander Chris Paddack stood to get the win until the Giants' late flurry. He was pulled with a four-run lead, having allowed two runs and six hits in five innings. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Giants righty Johnny Cueto didn't survive the San Diego fourth inning barrage, charged with four runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Shaun Anderson relieved Cueto and gave up Grisham's second home run of the season. The homers were the first of the season for Dickerson and Solano. The Giants had totaled just two homers in their first five games.

Yastrzemski and Brandon Crawford collected three hits apiece for the Giants, who out-hit the Padres 12-9. Solano, Dickerson and Austin Slater had two hits each for San Francisco. Machado, Grisham and Edward Oliveras had two hits apiece for the Padres, who had claimed the series opener 5-3 on Tuesday night.

