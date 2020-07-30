Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Minister sanctions Rs 5 lakhs to financially distressed Wushu player

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, has sanctioned a sum of Rs 5 lakhs to Shiksha, a national Wushu champion from Haryana, who came under severe financial distress due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 12:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 12:59 IST
Sports Minister sanctions Rs 5 lakhs to financially distressed Wushu player
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, has sanctioned a sum of Rs 5 lakhs to Shiksha, a national Wushu champion from Haryana, who came under severe financial distress due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The 22-year-old athlete had to quit her training and take up a job as a farm labourer to support her family.

Shiksha, who has won 24 gold medals at the state Wushu Championship, was sanctioned the money through the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons. Shiksha said that she is grateful for the intervention of the Sports Minister and is hoping to return to training as soon as possible.

"I don't have words to thank the Sports Minister for his noble gesture and sending across Rs. 5 lakhs at a time like this. I am absolutely determined to get back to my training at the earliest and it's so good to see such a proactive minister who cares for the athletes. I promise everyone that within a year, I will win a gold medal for the country," Shiksha, who is also pursuing her BSc in sports science, said in a statement. She further stated that winning a gold medal for the country is her ultimate aim.

"My main ambition is to win gold for the country, my parents have sacrificed everything to bring me here. Unfortunately due to the pandemic things were brought to a standstill, my training got stopped and I had to take up manual labour and support my parents. However once all this ends, I want to return to training because winning gold for the country is my ultimate aim," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of the global pandemic. But boosting its shares, the planemaker also said it hoped to...

Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption case

A Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported defence deal, a lawyer said. Special CBI judge Virender Bhat also awarded 4-yea...

Hong Kong reports record daily number of 149 new coronavirus cases

Hong Kong reported 149 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a daily record, including 145 that were locally transmitted, as authorities said the global financial hub faced a critical period to curb the spread of the virus.The Chinese territor...

Delhi airport to relocate UV sanitization tunnels to inline baggage handling system

Delhi airport will relocate ultraviolet tunnels installed outside the departure terminal to sanitize passengers luggage amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the inline baggage handling system, its operator DIAL said on Thursday. Once the new syste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020