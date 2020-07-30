Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gymnastics-Australia human rights body to probe abuse complaints

Gymnastics Australia (GA) said the Australian Human Rights Commission had agreed to conduct a review to "build an understanding of the culture of gymnastics in Australia and any barriers there may be in reporting (abusive) behaviour". "The Commission will facilitate a series of listening and focus groups, seek written submissions and conduct interviews with key stakeholders to understand athlete (both past and present) experiences within the sport," GA Chief Executive Kitty Chiller said in a statement.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:13 IST
Gymnastics-Australia human rights body to probe abuse complaints

Australia's human rights watchdog will conduct a review of the country's gymnastics program following complaints of physical and mental abuse from a slew of former athletes, the sport's national governing body said on Thursday. The mistreatment of gymnasts has been in the spotlight since last month's release of Netflix documentary "Athlete A", which is based on a newspaper investigation into the abuse of American athletes that led to the jailing of team doctor Larry Nassar.

Former Australian gymnasts have since shared their accounts of being assaulted by coaches, fat-shamed and made to train and compete while injured. Gymnastics Australia (GA) said the Australian Human Rights Commission had agreed to conduct a review to "build an understanding of the culture of gymnastics in Australia and any barriers there may be in reporting (abusive) behaviour".

"The Commission will facilitate a series of listening and focus groups, seek written submissions and conduct interviews with key stakeholders to understand athlete (both past and present) experiences within the sport," GA Chief Executive Kitty Chiller said in a statement. "(It) will also review current policies and practices relating to the safety and wellbeing of athletes and the implementation and governance structures around those policies."

The review is due for completion in the first quarter of 2021, with a report to follow, GA said. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) praised GA's action.

"Committing to an independent review of policies, practices and governance structures sends a strong signal to the gymnastics community and indeed the broader sporting community of their commitment," AOC Chief Executive Matt Carroll said in a statement. The announcement of the review comes weeks after British Gymnastics said it would review its program following complaints of abuse from a number of former athletes.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

China's Urumqi imposes COVID-19 restrictions on people coming in and out of the city

Authorities imposed travel restictions on Thursday on people coming in and out of Urumqi, the capital of Chinas western Xinjiang region, seeking to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus there.The city has been at the centre of the new wave...

Learning Matters' Virtual Voice Teacher 'Tara' is Revolutionising the Way Students Learn in India

Bengaluru Karnataka India, July 30 ANINewsVoir Tara - the proprietary virtual voice teacher of Learning Matters, an ed-tech company headquartered in Bengaluru, is radically changing the way students learn in schools and in their own homes a...

ED seizes Rs 62 lakh cash, gold bars after FEMA raids in Maharashtra

The Enforcement Directorate ED has seized Rs 62 lakh cash and seven kg gold bars after raiding some locations in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra in connection with an alleged illegal foreign exchange case, the agency said on ThursdayIt s...

Badminton-China Open among four events cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years China Open, scheduled to run from Sept. 15-20 in Changzhou, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Badminton World Federation BWF said. The BWF also said in a statement the Taiwan Open Sept. 1-6, Korea Open Sept. 8-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020