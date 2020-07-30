Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former TN all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan excited about CPL coaching stint

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan considers himself lucky for getting a coaching role in the upcoming CPL early in his career and is looking forward to "lots of learning" in the event beginning August 18.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-07-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:45 IST
Former TN all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan excited about CPL coaching stint
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Former Tamil Nadu all-rounder Malolan Rangarajan considers himself lucky for getting a coaching role in the upcoming CPL early in his career and is looking forward to "lots of learning" in the event beginning August 18. "I am lucky to get this opportunity now...so early in my coaching career. I am excited...It is an interesting challenge to be a coach at this time and I am looking forward to it," the 31-year old, who has been appointed as the strategy and assistant coach by CPL team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, told PTI. Rangarajan became the head of scouting at Royal Challengers Bangalore last year after moving out to play for Uttarakhand. He is awaiting clarity on travelling to the Caribbean for the CPL amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I am taking up the coaching role for the first time and hope to do a good job. I hope to learn from the coaches and players in the league, which has several big names. It will be the beginning of a learning curve for me," said Rangarajan, an off-spinner who scalped 136 wickets and 1,379 runs in 47 first-class matches.

He said the CPL authorities had put forth strict protocols in view of the current pandemic which has played havoc with sporting schedules across the globe and also resulted in travel restrictions. "The CPL has its own protocols to ensure safety of players, officials and other stakeholders. It will be interesting to see how teams cope with the situation," he added.

Rangarajan said since his younger days he used to be interested in the technical aspects of the game and that probably drew him into coaching.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth kidnaps toddler cousin for quick buck, 2 held

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for planning the kidnapping of his two-year-old cousin, who has been safely recovered, in Uttar Pradeshs Noida, police said. Two friends of the main accused were also involved in the planning and o...

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Embassy Property Development

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Embassy Property Development Pvt Ltd for failing to bring down non-public shareholding in Mac Charles India Ltd to below 75 per cent within the required timeline. Sebi, i...

Students, alumni clamour to take care of university's cows

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread What would happen to the cows The universitys beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking p...

Open eyes to secessionist threat, stop 'political drama' over UAPA: CM tells SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday tersely told SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to open his eyes to the secessionist threat of anti-Indian forces instead of indulging in political theatrics over the alleged misuse of anti-terro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020