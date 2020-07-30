Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia given August deadline by World Athletics to pay fine

World Athletics gave Russia's troubled track and field federation a second deadline on Thursday to pay a $5 million fine by mid-August after the Russian Sports Ministry promised to clear the debts. The Russian Athletics Federation, known as RusAF, was fined $10 million in March, with half of that sum suspended.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:52 IST
Russia given August deadline by World Athletics to pay fine
World Athletics logo Image Credit: ANI

World Athletics gave Russia's troubled track and field federation a second deadline on Thursday to pay a $5 million fine by mid-August after the Russian Sports Ministry promised to clear the debts. The Russian Athletics Federation, known as RusAF, was fined $10 million in March, with half of that sum suspended. Its former leadership was accused of providing forged medical documents to give an athlete an alibi for being unavailable for drug testing.

World Athletics said it will call on its congress to vote virtually on expelling Russia if the $5 million fine and another $1.3 million in costs aren't paid by Aug. 15. Russia must also provide a road map for anti-doping and governance reforms. RusAF said in March it would attempt to pay but missed the July 1 deadline. It said this week it has had no income since December and failed to attract external funding.

RusAF has been suspended from World Athletics since 2015 over widespread doping. The ministry did not immediately confirm the offer to pay and it was not immediately clear whether any payment would come from Russian government funds or another source.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Airbus trims A350 output, quarterly loss worse than expected

Europes Airbus announced a new cut in production of its marquee A350 jet on Thursday as it swung to a larger-than-expected second-quarter loss in the face of the global pandemic.But boosting its shares, which closed up almost 2, the planema...

NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

NASAs next-generation Mars rover Perseverance blasted off from Floridas Cape Canaveral on Thursday atop an Atlas 5 rocket on a 2.4 billion mission to search for traces of potential past life on Earths planetary neighbor.The next-generation ...

Tata Power gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 2,600 cr from Tata Sons

Tata Power on Thursday said it has received shareholders approval to raise Rs 2,600 crore via issuance of preferential shares to its promoter Tata Sons. The resolution was approved at the companys annual general meeting AGM with requisite...

Soccer-England women not to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup due to COVID concerns

The England womens team will not participate in the annual SheBelieves Cup next year due to uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the United States, British media reported on Thursday. England have taken part in the invita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020