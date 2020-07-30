Cowboys: No season tickets, 'extremely limited' capacity

There will be no season tickets this year for the Dallas Cowboys. The team issued a release Thursday saying that capacity at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be "extremely limited" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The facility normally holds up to 105,000 spectators.

Season tickets will resume in the 2021 season. Fans who hold 2020 season tickets can opt-in for the chance to purchase a limited number of tickets for a limited number of games this season. They will be given the first opportunity to buy tickets and parking via SeatGeek.com.

Season ticket holders may also decline to purchase single-game tickets and receive a full refund or a credit for future purchases. Those fans will still retain their tenure, seat location and any associated benefits for the 2021 season and beyond, the team said. The Cowboys' home opener is scheduled for Sept. 20 against the Atlanta Falcons.

