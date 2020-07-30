Ravens' Harbaugh doesn't rule out Antonio Brown

Left Menu
It's strictly inside." Harbaugh said Thursday of Jackson's stance, "I respect him for feeling that way.

After his MVP quarterback campaigned for signing Antonio Brown, Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Thursday the team would consider adding the free agent wide receiver, but not likely at this time. "We'll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no exception," Harbaugh told reporters. "I don't even think he's really available to sign right now. So, it's not really a conversation you have until he's available to sign. That's where we stand on it."

Harbaugh, who was alluding to the NFL's investigation into Brown and the likelihood of a suspension, admitted he was unsure about whether Brown is currently unavailable to sign, deferring to general manager Eric DeCosta. On Wednesday, Lamar Jackson told reporters he's "still hoping" the Ravens will sign Brown, a cousin of Baltimore's 2019 first-round pick, Marquise Brown. The Cousins worked out together with Jackson earlier this offseason.

"There's no quit with him," Jackson said of Antonio Brown. "That's the type of guy we need in our locker room. I feel like the locker room here is different than any other locker room. There's a brotherhood going on. None of that outside noise. It's strictly inside." Harbaugh said Thursday of Jackson's stance, "I respect him for feeling that way. I respect his opinion on that. Definitely appreciate hearing how that workout went, whenever it was ... it was a long time ago now."

Last week, Brown announced -- for the latest time -- that he was done with football, only to reverse course two days later, when he demanded that the NFL resolve the investigation and give him clarity on his status. The 32-year-old has been a free agent since September, when the New England Patriots released him after one game following allegations of sexual assault and intimidating text messages sent to an accuser.

Those allegations led to the investigation. The length of Brown's potential suspension is unclear, but many expect it to be for half a season or more. Last month, Brown was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enroll in a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court after pleading no contest to an assault charge.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, his last full season. For his career, he has 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 TDs. --Field Level Media

