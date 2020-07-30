Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over anti-racism protests

He's one of them that thinks that it was done once and that's all we need to do," the Briton, Formula One's only Black driver and prominent among those taking a knee, said at the time. Grosjean told reporters at the British Grand Prix that he had a 45-minute phone conversation with Hamilton on the Tuesday after the race.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:21 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean and Hamilton clear the air over anti-racism protests
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lewis Hamilton and Romain Grosjean said on Thursday they had cleared the air after the six-times Formula One champion accused the Haas driver of wanting to drop anti-racism protests.

Mercedes driver Hamilton had spoken critically of Grosjean, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), following a rushed and disorganized gesture before the Hungarian Grand Prix on July 19. "He doesn't think it's important to do it. He's one of them that thinks that it was done once and that's all we need to do," the Briton, Formula One's only Black driver and prominent among those taking a knee, said at the time.

Grosjean told reporters at the British Grand Prix that he had a 45-minute phone conversation with Hamilton on the Tuesday after the race. "I said to Lewis 'Look, maybe I did it wrong'," he said.

"I felt that as one of the directors, (co-director) Sebastian (Vettel) was pushing in the direction of carrying on "End Racism", which is the right approach, I was speaking for the drivers that were not happy to carry on, to express their voice. "Thinking about it, it was probably the wrong thing to do, Lewis had some good arguments, I had some also, but I think it was the wrong thing to do."

Grosjean said the GPDA had spoken with F1 chairman Chase Carey and Jean Todt on a conference call to make sure things were done in the right way in future with a clear procedure before the race. "I think that's going to happen," he said.

Hamilton, speaking separately, said he had been impressed by his conversation with Grosjean and appreciated the Frenchman's approach. "He originally reached out to me to talk after the last race, and we had this great conversation," he said.

"The fact is, we have more in common than we perhaps think. He's clearly a caring person. "It's not easy for anybody to admit that we're wrong...when we got off the phone I knew that we were united and we're going to be working towards the same common goal," he added.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC approves Amazon Kuiper satellite broadband deployment plan

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it had approved Amazon.com Incs plan to build a network of over 3,200 satellites through Project Kuiper to provide high speed broadband internet service. Last year, Amazon said the proj...

Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekends Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Were not going to ...

Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, police saidA portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers...

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020