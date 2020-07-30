Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Italy's Serie A defers decision on media business stake sale

Looking for ways to lift flagging revenues and weather the coronavirus crisis, Serie A has asked investors to submit bids to buy a stake of up to 15% in a newly-created media company that would control its broadcast rights. But sources close to the matter told Reuters some Serie A clubs were reluctant to accept losing their sway over such vital businesses.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:32 IST
Soccer-Italy's Serie A defers decision on media business stake sale

Italy's Serie A soccer league has deferred a decision over a project to sell a minority stake of its media business, as representatives of the country's top flight clubs have asked for more time to assess private equity fund proposals. Looking for ways to lift flagging revenues and weather the coronavirus crisis, Serie A has asked investors to submit bids to buy a stake of up to 15% in a newly-created media company that would control its broadcast rights.

But sources close to the matter told Reuters some Serie A clubs were reluctant to accept losing their sway over such vital businesses. Private equity firms CVC, Bain Capital and Advent International have submitted bids for a stake in the business, while Apollo, Fortress and Blackstone's credit arm GSO have made proposals for debt or hybrid financing deals, the sources have said.

On the top of that, Chinese-owned media firms Wanda Sports and Mediapro have submitted separate proposals to create a dedicated Serie A broadcasting channel that would distribute over multiple platforms, the sources added. "We need to assess what's the best way," Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino told reporters after a meeting with top executives from the 20 clubs on Thursday.

"We decided to take more time, until Aug. 25, in order to assess all the opportunities we have on our table," he said. Serie A, which relies on broadcasting rights for more than half of its revenues, lags the financial heavyweights of the English Premier League, La Liga in Spain and the German Bundesliga.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC approves Amazon Kuiper satellite broadband deployment plan

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it had approved Amazon.com Incs plan to build a network of over 3,200 satellites through Project Kuiper to provide high speed broadband internet service. Last year, Amazon said the proj...

Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekends Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Were not going to ...

Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, police saidA portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers...

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020